“It’s like leaving university and immediately becoming CEO of Google” – Troy Deeney questions Darren Fletcher’s role at Manchester United

Manchester United have been criticised over the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, as well as their current plethora of coaches, by a rather unlikely source in the form of former Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Manchester United recently sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskaer. A few days later, during which multiple big managers were linked with the club, United appointed German coach Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager for six months. The club are reportedly looking for a permanent replacement in the summer and have offered a two-year consultancy role to Rangnick once a replacement is appointed.

Rangnick, a pioneer of the Gegenpressing style of football, might still end up becoming the permanent manager at Manchester United. With so much uncertainty currently at Old Trafford, Troy Deeney took aim at the club’s current coaching staff, especially Darren Fletcher:

"Carrick, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna are all still there, as if they had nothing to do with how badly United have been performing. Darren Fletcher has got a senior role as United’s technical director. He’s a good man and was an excellent player but this is his first job in football. It’s like leaving university and immediately becoming CEO of Google. I never understood Solskjaer’s appointment as manager in the first place," said Deeney.

Manchester United set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager but still many unsolved issues

Troy Deeney questioned Manchester United’s decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while retaining the Norwegian's coaching staff. Additionally, he questioned the club’s plan for the upcoming transfer window and criticised Ralf’s appointment:

"And what happens if Rangnick is a great success? What if he reaches a Champions League semi-final, wins the FA Cup and finishes comfortably in the top four, which should still be realistic targets for such a talented squad. Does he step up and get the job full-time, as Solskjaer did?"

Deeney went on to question United’s approach for the future. He believes they are looking to re-create Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory days by trying to appoint his former players.

Rangnick's appointment has been hailed as the most sensible managerial decision that Manchester United have taken in their post-Ferguson days. However, some fans will agree with Deeney’s thoughts, especially with regard to the current coaching staff.

Paul Scholes recently claimed that the likes of Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick and Mike Phelan should have been too embarrassed to continue working at the club. Carrick has already outlined his similarities to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical philosophies while there is little clarity over the club’s long term management future.

Ralf Rangnick has been credited with transforming Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig into bonafide Champions League forces in the past. While there are quite a few decisions that the club needs to make in the coming months, Rangnick’s appointment appears to be the first step in the right direction.

Manchester United supporters have not been clamoring for a specific brand of football in recent months. They simply wanted the club to have some sort of direction, something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad did not show consistently.

Edited by Parimal