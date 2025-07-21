"It's like PlayStation for him; It's not healthy" - Lionel Messi sent transfer warning ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup by former Man City star

Former Manchester City star Terry Phelan has urged Lionel Messi to leave MLS side Inter Miami ahead of the FIFA World Cup. He believes that the Argentine needs to play in a better league to prepare himself for the tournament next year.

Speaking to GOAL, Phelan said that MLS was not ideal for Messi as he was finding it too easy on the pitch. He believes that the Saudi Pro League sides performed well in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the league could help the Argentine raise his level again before taking the pitch with the national team next year. He said:

“That’s the $100 million question isn’t it. I think David Beckham has done a wonderful job at Miami. He’s built a club with the support around him and a support network. I think he had this vision of getting some of the best players in the world - the Barcelona players have been thrown in there.

“Are we looking at Messi looking at the World Cup and going ‘I need to play in a better competition because I need to be in form for the World Cup next year?’ Saudi Arabia? He doesn’t need the money to go and play there. We know the Saudi teams did well [at the Club World Cup], they beat Manchester City, won one or two games, but that’s not the be all and end all."

“With Messi, if he really wants to get that appetite, I think he needs to go somewhere that he’s going to get better competition for himself. It’s too easy. You look at his stats, you look at videos, it’s like PlayStation for him at the moment. It’s not healthy. He’s gone over there, shirts have been sold, revenue has been built, Miami can go and build a big new stadium. They will always be there or thereabouts, but he has got to think about what he’s going to do with the World Cup next year if he is going to play with Argentina,” he concluded.

Lionel Messi has scored a brace in five of the last six MLS matches this season. The Barcelona legend is in the final months of his contract at Inter Miami and can hold talks with any club.

Lionel Messi was linked with Inter Miami exit ahead of FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi was linked with an exit earlier this summer, with ESPN reports suggesting that joining a team playing in a more competitive league was a possibility. The Argentine was keen on playing at the top level before heading back to the United States for the FIFA World Cup next year.

However, The Athletic have reported that the Barcelona legend is closer to signing a new deal than leaving the MLS side. David Ornstein noted that Al Ahli were pushing to sign the Argentine this summer, as they looked to bolster their squad after winning the AFC Champions League Elite.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey also spoke about Lionel Messi earlier this month. He urged the Argentine to consider returning to Barcelona over any other side, if he were to leave Inter Miami this year.

