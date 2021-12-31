“It’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and expecting fresh juice” - Tuchel highlights frustration at Chelsea

Chelsea and Liverpool will face off against each other in the first Premier League gameweek of 2022. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel had some interesting comments to make when asked about the spirit in the Chelsea dressing room.

The Blues have struggled with injuries and Covid-19 in December. Tuchel also feels that some refereeing decisions have gone against the team. The German tactician said:

"[We are] Very disappointed, angry. Me, myself, also angry on the situation, result, referee decisions. We have the feeling we invest a lot, we squeeze and squeeze the lemon but it is like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and expecting fresh juice.

Following Romelu Lukaku's recent comments, the Chelsea boss was also asked if there was any disharmony in the dressing room. Tuchel answered:

"The dressing room might not always be in harmony. Sometimes it is good to be on the edge, in disharmony. With Romelu, I don't think that anybody in this building is unaware that he is unhappy. I can see no reason why he should be like this. That's all I can say."

With Manchester City 8 points ahead already, Tuchel was asked if the title race would be over if Chelsea lost against Liverpool. The Blues boss responded by saying they would never give up:

"I would say we never give up anything. Why should we stop the race in the middle of the race? The other thought is that we don't think about this stuff. I know you think a lot about this but we never do."

Chelsea will need to be at their best if they are to get a positive result against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea struggling with injuries ahead of Premier League clash against Liverpool

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Chelsea have been hit hard by injuries and Covid-19 in the last month. The full-back duo of Ben Chilwell and Reece James will both be missing. Chilwell is reportedly out for the rest of the season while Reece James suffered a hamstring injury in their last match against Brighton.

Timo Werner has been affected by Covid-19 while the likes of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva have also been struggling with some niggling injuries over the last month. Thomas Tuchel will have to be at his tactical best if they are to get something out of the game against a strong Liverpool side.

