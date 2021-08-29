It's logical: Former Manchester United boss on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus makes sense for all parties.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last week, making no secret of his desire to leave Juventus. In an astonishing turn of events, Manchester United entered the race to sign the 36-year-old, who eventually chose to return to Old Trafford rather than join their arch-rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons with Manchester United during his first spell with the club. He had scored 118 goals in 292 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils as he helped the Premier League giants win three consecutive league titles between 2006 and 2009. He also helped them win a Champions League, two League cup's, and an FA Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo developed into one of the best players in the world during his time at Old Trafford. He also developed a close relationship with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and the club's fans.

The Portuguese star has often been linked with a move to Manchester United over the years, and has occasionally indicated that he would like to end his career with the 20-time Premier League champions.

Reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his medical in Lisbon after flying out of Turin on a private jet. The former Real Madrid forward will sign a two-year contract with Manchester United, and complete a €20 million transfer from Juventus in the coming days.

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes the deal could work for all parties involved despite Cristiano Ronaldo's age.

"What I can say is basic, it's logical. If Juventus are happy, if Ronaldo is happy and Manchester United are happy, then it's a perfect deal. There is no need to talk about Ronaldo. He has written history for the last 20 years. I have nothing more to comment," said Jose Mourinho as quoted by O Jogo.

Manchester United's move for Cristiano Ronaldo makes sense but the Red Devils desperately need a top-quality defensive midfielder

Despite being on the cusp of signing one of the greatest players the world of football has ever seen, many fans and pundits believe the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will not solve any of Manchester United's current issues.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a ball-playing defensive midfielder before the close of the summer transfer window on August 31. The performances of Fred and Nemanja Matic against Southampton were concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

