"It's looking better" - Jurgen Klopp confirms 3 Liverpool stars are close to returning from injuries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that three first-team stars, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, are nearing returns from their respective injuries.

Klopp, however, also revealed that Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate are still some way off from gaining full fitness. The Reds are currently preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, February 4.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Wolves game, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“Generally it’s looking better. The boys are training, Diogo Jota had a full session with the team this week but then the next day had again a rehab session, not because of the session the day before, it was just part of the plan. I think he will be back in normal training next week.

“Bobby is getting closer obviously, very good. Luis is running now, it will take a few weeks still but he is now out on the pitch as well running, which is really good.

“Ibou is out. Virgil is getting closer, but not ready for the [Wolves] game obviously. Parts of training, I think, next week as well for Virgil. I think there is nothing else so far, but there’s still two hours before training so a lot can happen.”

Liverpool FC @LFC



More from the boss ahead of Diogo Jota is on course to resume full training next week.More from the boss ahead of #WOLLIV Diogo Jota is on course to resume full training next week. 🙌More from the boss ahead of #WOLLIV ⤵

Further expanding on Konate's injury, the German tactician said:

“Ibou has a muscle injury. Again he didn’t think it was massive, it happened in the game, I asked him after the game, ‘Are you OK?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m OK.’ After the game [he had] treatment, scan, bam, out.”

Liverpool struggling for form this term

Liverpool have had a tough 2022-23 season and are currently placed 10th in the Premier League table with 29 points after 19 matches. They are a point off ninth-placed Chelsea but have two games in hand over the Blues.

While the Merseyside giants have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, they are still active in the UEFA Champions League. Klopp's side will face defending champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16 first-leg of Europe's premier club competition later this month.

Poll : 0 votes