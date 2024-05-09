"It's not luck if you keep doing it again and again" - Liverpool legend blown away by Real Madrid's last-gasp UCL heroics

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared his disbelief after Real Madrid's sensational comeback win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 8. Los Blancos secured a late 2-1 comeback win to book their place in the final following a 2-2 draw in the reverse leg at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid seemed to be on their way out of the competition after Alphonso Davies broke the deadlock in the 68th minute. However, substitute Joselu made a big impression coming on from the bench in the 81st minute.

The former Stoke City striker grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made an uncharacteristic mistake. The Spaniard again found the back of the net in the 91st minute to send Los Blancos to their 18th Champions League final.

Real Madrid remain by far the most dominant team in the history of the Champions League, having won Europe's premier club competition 14 times. They will definitely be heading to Wembley as the favorites against Borussia Dortmund.

Jamie Carragher reacted on X (formerly Twitter) following yet another miraculous performance from the Spanish capital club in the Champions League. The former Liverpool defender wrote:

“Real Madrid have done it again. This is unbelievable and it’s not luck if you keep doing it again and again. Real Madrid in this competition never fails to amaze me.”

Carlo Ancelotti's side will take on Borussia Dortmund in the final on Sunday, June 1 and will have their eyes on a 15th Champions League title. AC Milan are the second most successful team in the competition with seven to their name while Liverpool and Bayern Munich have each won six times.

Thierry Henry lauds Real Madrid following last-gasp UCL win against Bayern Munich

France football great Thierry Henry has hailed Real Madrid for their sheer dedication following their comeback win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final. The Arsenal icon insisted that it was not just luck that helped Los Blancos but their perseverance. He said:

"The game is 90 minutes. It's not ripped away from you or anything. You play 90 minutes, simple. It doesn't mean you have to score in the first two minutes, in the middle of the game or at the end of the game. The game is 90 minutes and with Real Madrid it's really 90 minutes."

Henry also blasted Thomas Tuchel for substituting Harry Kane while his team was winning 1-0. He said:

"You don't take Kane out in a game like that, becase you play against Real Madrid. You're not playing against any, sorry to say, Mickey Mouse teams. This is Real Madrid, that's what they do. There's no luck in that, it's called Real Madrid. Period."

Bayern Munich have suffered their first trophyless season after many years while Real Madrid could do the double having already secured the La Liga title.