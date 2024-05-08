"There's no luck in that. It's called Real Madrid. Period" - Thierry Henry makes claim as Los Blancos defeat Bayern and qualify for UCL final

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry highlighted Real Madrid's dedication to winning following their 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich in second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The result saw Los Blancos march onto the final with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo's post-match analysis show, Henry reiterated the importance for a team to stay switched on throughout the game. He said,

"The game is 90 minutes. It's not ripped away from you or anything. You play 90 minutes, simple. It doesn't mean you have to score in the first two minutes, in the middle of the game or at the end of the game. The game is 90 minutes and with Real Madrid it's really 90 minutes."

The Frenchman went deeper in his analysis, questioning Thomas Tuchel's decision to withdraw Harry Kane from a game of that magnitude.

"You don't take Kane out in a game like that, becase you play against Real Madrid. You're not playing against any, sorry to say, Mickey Mouse teams. This is Real Madrid, that's what they do. There's no luck in that, it's called Real Madrid. Period."

Bayern Munich showed great spirit as they grabbed the lead in the 68th minute via a lovely goal from Alphonso Davies. Los Blancos had it all to do in the dying embers are the Bavarians led 3-2 on aggregate at that point, before a brace from Joselu sealed the hosts' dramatic late progression.

The general consensus among fans and pundits was that Bayern faced a tough last few minutes, but Thierry Henry's point speaks volumes of how much harder it is to stay locked-in in UCL games.

Thierry Henry lavishes praise on veteran Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund became the first team to qualify for this year's Champions League Final after their 2-0 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain. Following the game, Thierry Henry singled Dortmund's German stalwart Mats Hummels for his brilliant display in defence.

Expand Tweet

Thierry Henry acknowledged the criticism Hummels face when he left Bayern Munich to join Borussia Dormund for a second stint in 2019, giving the player flowers for his resilience.

"I'm gonna mention a guy - Mats Hummels. I mean, when he left Bayern Munich, everyone was like, 'He's done, that's it. It's over for him.'

"But he competed against some of the best strikers in that run. He held his ground, really well. Not only did he hold his ground, he scored the goal that unsettled the tie. So you have to give him a lot of credit!"

Hummels has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund's starting group this season. He has made 38 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.