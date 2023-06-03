"It’s massive" - Phil Thompson makes big prediction for FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has predicted that Manchester City will beat Manchester United 3-2 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (June 3).

The Cityzens, who have bagged the Premier League, will be keen to edge one step closer to winning the trouble by winning the FA Cup. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will be determined to end their first season under Erik ten Hag with two cups, having won the EFL Cup in February.

There's a lot more at stake than just the cup, as this will also be the first all-Manchester final in competition history. Thompson reckons the final being a derby adds to the excitement of the game. The former defender also assessed the strengths of Manchester United and Manchester City:

"It doesn’t get any bigger than this, the first all-Manchester final," Thompson wrote in his Paddy Power column. "It’s massive! This is a fantastic game. How will they approach this? Will Manchester United be hitting on the counter-attack? They’ve qualified for the (UEFA) Champions League for next season, and Marcus Rashford has 30 goals. They’ve won four on the trot and they’re after a double."

Thompson continued:

"Manchester City have smashed loads of records. Erling Haaland’s on fire; they won the Premier League for the seventh time, and they’re going for a treble. I know they didn’t have a proper team out, but they still got beat at Brentford on the final day (of the Premier League)."

Manchester City earned a 6-3 win when the two sides met at the Etihad in the Premier League in October. Manchester United, though, claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in January.

Despite being impressed by the Red Devils, Thompson tipped Pep Guardiola's side to win:

"I think there will be goals in this game," Thompson wrote. "I’m going for Man City to win this 3-2. I think they will dominate possession, but Erik ten Hag does have Man United well drilled defensively, and David De Gea got the golden glove award with 17 clean sheets, so they’re not bad at the back."

The Liverpool legend reckons both Haaland and Rashford will be on the scoresheet.

"They love to hit on the counter attack, and that’s why I think there’ll be goals at both ends," the Englishman added. "The best bet in terms of a goal scorer is Erling Haaland, but then you’ve got Rashford as well, so I think the both of them will score."

Haaland has bagged 52 goals and nine assists in 51 games across competitions, while Rashford has 30 goals and 11 assists from 55 appearances.

Manchester United and Manchester City in race for Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United and Manchester City are yet to complete their 2022-23 season. The summer transfer window also does not open till July 1. However, they have one eye on the next campaign, with both clubs already working on strengthening their squad.

Midfield is one area the two Premier League giants are keen to reinforce this summer. They have been linked with a host of players, including Mason Mount and Gabriel Veiga. Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren is the latest player to be linked with both Manchester clubs.

Vermeeren, 18, has made 33 appearances across competitions for Antwerp, contributing three goals and helping them win the Belgian Cup in April. His performances for the Pro League club have seen him attract interest from the Red Devils and the Cityzens. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be in the mix for the teenager.

