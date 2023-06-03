Barcelona and Manchester United set to face competition from Manchester City for midfield sensation - Reports

Manchester City have joined the race for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, who is also a target for Barcelona and Manchester United, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Vermeeren rose through the ranks at Antwerp after joining them from KV Mechelen in 2018. He made his senior debut for the club in their 2-0 win against Lillestrom in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last August.

The defensive midfielder has since made 33 appearances across competitions for Antwerp, bagging one goal and two assists. His performances for the Belgian Pro League club have seen him voted the Nieuwsblad Talent of the Season.

Vermeeren, 18, has also attracted transfer interest from big clubs across Europe ahead of the summer. Barcelona have reportedly identified the teenager as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has announced his exit from the club.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in signing the Antwerp starlet. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Football365), Erik ten Hag has asked the Red Devils' board to lure Vermeeren to Old Trafford.

However, Barcelona and Manchester United are not the only clubs keen on acquiring Vermeeren. According to the aforementioned source, the Belgium U19 international is also a target for Manchester City. French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain have the midfield sensation on their radar as well.

Antwerp, though, intend to keep the Lier-born midfielder for at least another season, as per the report. The Belgian Pro League outfit are under no pressure to sell the player as he is contracted to them until June 2026.

Vermeeren, meanwhile, has said that he is not thinking about leaving Antwerp despite interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City.

"Not everything in the newspaper is true," Vermeeren told Het Nieuwsblad. "I'm not at all concerned about leaving in the summer. I can't promise anything, football is too uncertain a world for that, everything changes quickly. But again, now I don't have that in my head."

Vermeeren won the Belgian Cup with Antwerp after helping them beat his former club Mechelen in the final in April. The Great Old could win the league by defeating KRC Genk in their final game of the season on Sunday (June 4).

Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City in the mix for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard

Arthur Vermeeren is not the only player Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City are mutually interested in. They are also said to be in the mix for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard has reportedly decided not to extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions beyond 2024. He has also informed the club that he wants to leave this summer. The France international is reportedly keen to test himself in another league after spending seven years in Germany.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has mooted Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City as potential destinations for Pavard. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Inter Milan are reportedly in the race for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as well.

Bayern will sanction the exit for Pavard for €30 million plus add-ons, as per the report. Thomas Tuchel's side could also consider a player exchange for the Frenchman.

