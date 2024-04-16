"It's a massive problem" - Real Madrid man Jude Bellingham wants football authorities to do more about 'disgusting' racism

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham opened up about the racial abuse that players go through in the game and has asked football authorities to do more about the issue.

Last weekend, Los Blancos faced RCD Mallorca in La Liga, where defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni netted the winning goal three minutes into the second half and faced racial abuse shortly after.

Earlier this season, Vinicius Junior and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka were also on the receiving end of racial abuse. In a press conference, the Brazilian forward teared up speaking about his experiences and said he has even considered leaving the sport.

Speaking on the issue, Jude Bellingham said:

"It's a massive problem and more needs to be done. It's a horrible way for a player to prepare for a game, knowing you might get abused. It’s disgusting, and people in in the game need to do more.

"Vini gets attention, and the game would miss players like him if he decided to take a break from the game. No one deserves that, so this is a call out to the powers do something."

The English midfielder concluded:

"I doubt it will happen. You (just) have to play your game and hope the people look after you. But those in charge are not doing it well enough at the moment."

A video recently surfaced on social media where Barcelona fans could be seen yelling obscenities about Vinicius Junior before their clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Jude Bellingham's run at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in 2023. In his maiden season with Los Blancos, the 20-year-old midfielder has scored 20 goals and bagged 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid are on top of the La Liga table with 78 points in 31 matches. They have one draw and four wins in their last five league fixtures. They will face arch-rivals Barcelona, who are second in the league, next on April 22, 2024.

On April 18, 2024, Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Etihad Stadium. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Jude Bellingham, who has already won the 2023–24 Supercopa de España, has a chance of winning two more honors in his very first season with the club.

Poll : Will Real Madrid win La Liga this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback