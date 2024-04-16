"We want to create the legacy" - Manchester City star admits club are 'fighting' to win 'two trebles in a row'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that the Cityzens are looking to create more history this season.

Pep Guardiola's side are on course to win an unprecedented back-to-back continental trebles and a Premier League four-peat. Following a rousing 3-3 quarterfinal first-leg draw at Real Madrid in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, the Cityzens routed Luton Town 5-1 at home in the Premier League.

The Cityzens then saw their two closest title challengers, Arsenal and Liverpool, suffer home defeats, to go two points clear at the top with six games remaining. While the Gunners lost 2-0 to Aston Villa, the Reds went down by a solitary goal to Crystal Palace.

Ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad with 14-time champions Real Madrid, Silva told the BBC about creating a new legacy:

"We want to create the legacy. We want two trebles in a row. We want four Premier Leagues in a row. We want the Champions League twice in a row. If we win two trebles in a row, that would be legacy. (But), in one week, we could be out of all the competitions. But we are fighting."

He shed light on the challenge and the confidence in the squad to come up trumps:

"To have that hunger to again go is not easy. It's a mix of having a lot of players injured, having new players and those that have left. New players have to adapt which is not easy. Our feeling inside is to fight as much as we could. We have to fight. We can fight for all three competitions."

City are unbeaten in 27 games across competitions, winning 22.

"We are far away from hypothetical dreams' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is aware of what his side could potentially achieve this season but doesn't want to look too far ahead.

The Cityzens are into the FA Cup semifinals - a record sixth straight in the competition - where they take on Chelsea. Before that, though, they need to see off Los Blancos in the Champions League.

Guardiola's side also need to stave off Liverpool and Arsenal in one of the tighest Premier League races in recent memory. The Spaniard told BBC recently that he's not thinking of titles just yet:

"I am not going to say 'don't feel this' to my players, but I have a different opinion. We are far away from those hypothetical dreams. When we are in the final of the FA Cup and two or three games in the Premier League and in the final of the Champions League, I will start to think about that."

Manchester City won their first treble last season, including their first Champions League.

