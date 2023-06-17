"It’s mind-blowing" - Paul Merson slams Chelsea for making huge transfer mistake despite Mauricio Pochettino's reported request

Football pundit Paul Merson has been surprised by Chelsea's decision to sell Mason Mount. He believes the club should be doing all they can to keep the midfielder as Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants him in the squad.

Reports suggest Manchester United are looking to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford and are in talks with Chelsea. ESPN have added that an initial bid has been rejected by the Blues, as they are asking for £70 million for the Englishman.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson was furious that Chelsea were trying to sell Mount. He said:

"I cannot believe Chelsea are letting Mason Mount go. We saw it last season with Antonio Rudiger, who was outstanding and one of the best defenders at the club. He asked for more money and they didn't give him it and then they buy Kalidou Koulibaly for £33m on a four-year contract which works out as more money than what they'd give Rudiger."

He continued:

"Now they're doing it with Mount. He's one of their own, he hasn't had a very good season but they're judging it just on one season. The year before he was Chelsea's best player. He was one of the first names on the teamsheet for England. Now they're letting him go. It's mind-blowing."

Merson added:

"They'll bring someone in who will probably take another year to get used to the league because they will have played abroad. You're also letting a very good footballer go to Manchester United or Liverpool, who Chèlsea are fighting with to get into the top four next season. You couldn't write it. How can you let him go to a club that could majorly haunt you? United won't believe their luck if they get him."

Reports suggest Pochettino was keen on working with Mount and asked the club to get a new contract signed.

Will Mason Mount leave Chelsea for Manchester United?

ESPN have reported that Mason Mount is open to joining Manchester United and is not signing a new deal at Chelsea. He has just 12 months left on his current contract and the club are working to get the sale done this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool were also interested as per the report, but could not manage to get an agreement with the midfielder. Both clubs are now out of the race, leaving Manchester United alone in his pursuit.

Bayern Munich were also linked (via BILD), with Thomas Tuchel pushing for the deal. However, they too have softened their stance following the £70 million demand from Chelsea.

