“It’s very nice for me” – Real Madrid star offers honest opinion after Luka Modric picks up injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has admitted that he is looking to make the most of Luka Modric's recent injury.

The Croatian midfielder suffered a fitness issue in Los Blancos' 4-2 league loss against Girona on April 24 where he came off in the 63rd minute for Aurelien Tchouameni. He was absent from his team's 4-2 La Liga win against UD Almeria on Saturday (April 29).

Instead of Modric, Carlo Ancelotti named Dani Ceballos in his starting XI, who assisted Rodrygo's goal to make it 4-1 on the day. Modric's injury will, of course, come as a blow to Los Blancos.

Ancelotti has admitted that there is a chance the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could miss the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6. But for Ceballos, this could be a chance to rake in regular starts.

The Spanish midfielder has made 39 appearances across competitions this season, but 24 of those have come from the bench. Speaking about Modric's injury, he told reporters, via @MadridXtra:

"Modrić's injury is a pity but now there's one more position in the midfield and I can enjoy these games. It's very nice for me."

Ceballos is not trusted by Ancelotti in big games. He hasn't started a single UEFA Champions League game this season and was not in the starting XI for either of Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup games in February.

What's more, the 26-year-old also failed to make Ancelotti's starting XI in all five El Clasicos across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti says he could use Real Madrid youngster in midfield in Luka Modric's absence

Eduardo Camavinga would hardly have envisaged playing as a full-back when he signed for Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2021. But the 20-year-old Frenchman has become a makeshift left-back for Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks.

However, Luka Modric's absence could see Camavinga return to central midfield, where he impressed in his team's 5-2 first-leg Champions League last-16 win against Liverpool in February.

Speaking after Real Madrid's win against Almeria, Ancelotti said, via the club's official website:

"With Modrić out, I have the option to play him [Camavinga] as a midfielder as I did in the first leg against Liverpool. We'll see whether Luka can get over his injury in time or not. Then we'll put together a good line-up for the cup final and the Champions League semi-final."

Real Madrid's first-leg Champions League semifinal encounter against Manchester City will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9. They will travel to the Etihad for the return leg eight days later.

