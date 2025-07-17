“It’s not nice to play against him” - Jamal Musiala names Real Madrid star as his toughest opponent

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has named Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger as the toughest opponent he's faced in his career. The pair have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League and also shared the pitch for Germany.

Ad

While they do not face each other representing their national team, the pair are bound to have rubbed shoulders during training. Speaking in a recent interview with The Athletic on the toughest defender he's faced, Musiala said:

“We played against Real Madrid in the Champions League and that was quite tough. I’ve known him for quite a few years. And, yeah, it’s not nice to play against him.”

Ad

Trending

At the moment, Musiala is out with a long-term injury that he picked up during the FIFA Club World Cup. During the competition, he made four appearances, bagging three goals.

Meanwhile, Rudiger, who also featured in this tournament, is on the opposite end of his career, when compared to Musiala. The 32-year-old central defender is contracted with Real Madrid till the summer of 2026.

Overall, he's made 156 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging seven goals and four assists. Rudiger has won the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga trophies once each, among other honors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sends message to club icon who left as a free agent

Lucas Vazquez in action

Real Madrid icon Lucas Vazquez announced his departure from the club after an 18-year-long stay. He was a versatile player, who could player as winger and often starred at right-back.

Ad

Following his departure, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez sent a heartwarming message to the 34-year-old Spaniard. Speaking about Vazquez, he said (via ESPN):

"Lucas Vázquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans."

"The figure of Lucas Vázquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility and winning spirit that are essential for success in this shirt. He is a player who has the affection and recognition of all madridistas. This is and always will be his home."

Ad

Throughout his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vazquez made 402 appearances across competitions, bagging 38 goals and 73 assists. He's won five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other honors.

Vazquez largely deputized for Dani Carvajal at right-back during the 2024/25 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More