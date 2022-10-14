“It's ok, I have no life, I stay busy and try prepare for matches” – Graham Potter admits he ‘can’t go out as much’ after taking up Chelsea job

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has admitted that he has not been going out much since taking up the job at Stamford Bridge The Englishman appears to be feeling the heat of being in the dugout at one of the Premier League's biggest clubs this season.

The Blues appointed Graham Potter this summer after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took over at Chelsea on September 8 and has since spent over five weeks in charge of the club. The tactician is having to cope with the responsibilities of his new job.

Talk Chelsea @talkchelsea Graham Potter delighted with tonight’s victory over AC Milan Graham Potter delighted with tonight’s victory over AC Milan 👊🔵 https://t.co/ygnOukfeCD

The Englishman revealed that he is having to adapt to a busier schedule, which has forced him to reduce his number of outings as of late. Potter told reporters, as quoted by Football London:

"It's busier because of the double games, I can't go out as much because it's higher profile now because my face is on the television. It's ok, I have no life, I stay busy and try prepare for matches. From the outside, the results are good."

"There are always things that can be improved but I can't sit here and complain about anything with the results."

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



Chelsea head coach Graham Potter says Reece James is due to see a specialist over the weekend about his knee injury. BREAKINGChelsea head coach Graham Potter says Reece James is due to see a specialist over the weekend about his knee injury. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Chelsea head coach Graham Potter says Reece James is due to see a specialist over the weekend about his knee injury. https://t.co/DaworvBBoN

Since taking charge at Chelsea last month, Potter has overseen five games across all competitions, winning four and drawing one. As it stands, the Blues occupy third place in the Premier League table with 16 points from eight games.

The Blues are also in a good position to progress into the Champions League knockout phase as they lead Group E with seven points from four matches so far.

What's next for Graham Potter and Chelsea?

The Blues will be in action in the Premier League this weekend.

After beating AC Milan 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 11), Chelsea will return to action in the Premier League this weekend when they square off against Aston Villa on Sunday (October 16).

The Blues will then take on Brentford and Manchester United in their next two matches in the English top flight before facing RB Leipzig in the Champions League on October 25.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes