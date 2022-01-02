“It’s over” – Frank Leboeuf rules out Chelsea from Premier League title race

Former France international Frank Leboeuf believes Chelsea are out of the Premier League title race. The Blues have not won the league since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

The 53-year-old former player claimed the Blues will now have to fight for a spot in the top four of the Premier League. However, Lebouef believes Chelsea have enough quality to finish third or fight for second place. Speaking on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, Frank Leboeuf said:

"It will be over for the title and there will be concerns over the 4-5 behind them coming back. But, I believe they are stronger than the 4 behind them and can keep the 3rd spot. It's over for the 1st spot, I can see them fighting for the 2nd spot but I don't see them dropping and fight for the 4th, 5h or 6th spot."

Chelsea were among the favorites for the Premier League title going into the 2021-22 season.

The Blues were top of the Premier League charts going into the month of December. However, they dropped valuable points during the last month of 2021, which included a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Thomas Tuchel's side have also picked up draws against the likes of Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it is worth noting that Chelsea's squad was hit with an outbreak of COVID-19. The Blues have lost valuable first-team players through COVID, including Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester City's outstanding run in the Premier League has hampered Chelsea's title chances

Manchester City's outstanding winning run in the Premier League has hampered Chelsea and Liverpool's chances for the title. Pep Guardiola's side have won 11 consecutive games in the Premier League following their 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

As things stand, Manchester City are comfortably top of the Premier League charts. The Cityzens have amassed 53 points from 21 matches this season.

Prior to their game against Liverpool, Chelsea are currently second in the table. The Blues are currently 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

However, third-placed Liverpool have a game in hand over the Blues and are just a point behind them.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have an important month in January as far as the Premier League title race is concerned. Thomas Tuchel's side take on both Liverpool and Manchester City in consecutive game-weeks.

