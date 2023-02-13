"It's over" "Give him a chance" - Barcelona fans fear attacker linked with a transfer might leave as he's benched yet again against Villarreal

Barcelona fans are fuming with Xavi Hernandez's decision to name Ansu Fati on the bench for their clash with Villarreal today (February 12). With a win, the Blaugrana can move nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Xavi's men have been in fine form this season, and they blew Sevilla away with a 3-0 win last time out. They are in pole position to win the league title for the first time since 2019. They face a Villarreal side who are eighth in the league.

The team that Xavi has selected in their clash with the Yellow Submarine has drawn criticism from fans due to Fati being selected on the bench. The young Spanish winger has struggled to become a regular this season. He has featured 31 times, but only nine in the starting lineup, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted this past week that he could not predict what the future holds for Fati. He continues to be linked with a potential departure in the summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal interested.

Fans certainly don't want to see the Barca academy graduate depart and their reactions to Xavi's XI for the Villarreal encounter are telling. One fan has lost hope of retaining the Spaniard:

"It's over (heartbreak emoji)."

Another urged Xavi to give the pacey forward an opportunity:

"Give Ansu a chance."

The Blaugrana team to take on Villarreal is strong despite Fati's absence. Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde in defense. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, and Gavi are in midfield. Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha are in attack.

However, supporters have made their voices heard over Fati's snub. Here's some of their reactions from Twitter:

a!! @MESMERlC @FCBarcelona you should start ansu instead of a four man midfield @FCBarcelona you should start ansu instead of a four man midfield

T.C 🏂 @taariiqqq @FCBarcelona Why didn’t just rest gavi an play fati , why play 3 CB? Wen u could’ve played Roberto @FCBarcelona Why didn’t just rest gavi an play fati , why play 3 CB? Wen u could’ve played Roberto

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres

Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres.

Torres, 22, has struggled for game time this season, featuring 25 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist. The Spanish winger only arrived at Barcelona in January 2022 for €55 million from Manchester City.

However, SPORT reports that Atletico are very interested in signing Torres. There is uncertainty over the futures of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata. The former is currently out on loan at Chelsea after falling out of favor with Diego Simeone. Yannick Carrasco's future is also up for speculation as Barcelona posses a €20 million purchase option to sign the Belgian attacker.

However, Torres is eager to turn things around at Barca and become a success in the Blaugrana colors. He has no desire to leave Nou Camp.

