"It’s partly social media" - Frank Lampard hits back at Chelsea star's critics as transfer looms

Frank Lampard has hit out at Mason Mount's critics and questioned why they do not see the talents of the Chelsea star. He believes the midfielder has suffered a dip in form, but remains a top player.

Mount could be on his way out of Chelsea in the summer if he does not pen a new contract. The midfielder has reportedly stalled talks with the club as they are far apart regarding contractual terms.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion match, Lampard admitted that Mount has not been at his best this season, but believes that the midfielder is still a top player. He said:

"I'm not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing, in my opinion. Form is one thing that people can debate. There's players now that get debated about more than we were in my career. It's partly social media. But from working with Mason, you can ask myself, you can ask Thomas Tuchel, you can ask Gareth Southgate, you can ask Graham Potter, it's clear he's a top player."

Revealing that the midfielder is dealing with an injury, Lampard added:

"He's had his small injury problem. He felt okay in the game the other day. Fingers crossed the injury's fine. But he's a top player and a top lad. And he does have a big affiliation with the club. One thing I know about Mason, the first thing a top player should have is a real hunger to succeed and play and do well for Chelsea and he's had that since the first day I took him to Derby. That's simple for me. He's still a young player. He can go even further but he's already a top player."

Chelsea star Mason Mount has interest from the Premier League

Chelsea star Mason Mount is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides who are keen on signing him in the summer. Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be leading the chase, while Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs.

Newcastle United are also in the mix after an impressive season under Eddie Howe, which has seen them actively partake in the top four race. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing the midfielder after Thomas Tuchel took charge of the German side.

