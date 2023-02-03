"It's a personal issue" - Real Madrid star reveals why he hasn't renewed his contract yet

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has stated that only a personal issue has stopped him from extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spaniard is into the final six months of his contract, which is set to expire in June this year. Nacho hasn't been linked with too many clubs over a potential move, however, and has now indicated that he could continue with Los Blancos.

He told the Spanish giants' official website following their 2-0 home win over Valencia in La Liga on Thursday (February 2):

"I am happy at home, which is Real Madrid. It's not a question of money or other teams. It's a personal issue and I haven't made a decision yet. I have no problem with the club and my relationship is fantastic."

Nacho notably endured a rough start to the 2022-23 campaign. The versatile defender started their La Liga opener, a 2-1 win over UD Almeria, but didn't get onto the pitch in six of their next eight league games.

However, injuries to Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal have now seen him start each of Los Blancos' last three La Liga matches. Nacho expressed his delight with playing regularly, stating:

"The important thing is that I'm happy today because I'm playing a lot of games and minutes. The club knows that and whatever happens I will stick by Real Madrid."

He concluded by adding:

"In the next few months I will make a decision that suits everybody best."

Nacho Fernandez put in a good shift during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Valencia

Nacho Fernandez enjoyed a solid outing during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Operating at right-back and centre-back, he recorded three clearances, two tackles and an interception, while completing all but four of his 75 pass attempts (95% accuracy). Nacho also won seven of his nine duels and had one successful dribble.

Thanks to his exploits, Los Blancos recorded their third clean sheet in a row, with the Spaniard playing the entire 90 minutes in all three matches. The win over Valencia, courtesy of goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr., also took them back to within five points of La Liga leaders Barcelona after 19 matches.

The Blaugrana notably beat Real Betis 2-1 at the Benito Vilamarin the previous night.

Poll : 0 votes