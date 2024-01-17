"It’s so physical, it’s so mentally hard" - Pundit urges Arsenal to snub potential move for ex-Real Madrid superstar

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned the Gunners not to sign Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema. The Frenchman also believes the striker is unlikely to seek a move to the Premier League.

Benzema joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer after the expiration of his contract with Los Blancos. The France international has been linked with an early exit from Al-Ittihad. The striker's relationships with the club has reportedly strained after he missed club events and multiple training sessions (via GOAL).

The Frenchman has attracted interest from Manchester United, who are in search of a No.9 and has also been linked with a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Arsenal are in the market for a center-forward as well, with Brentford's Ivan Toney reportedly on their radar.

Petit has urged the Gunners not to consider Benzema as an option, insisting the former Real Madrid striker would be too expensive. The former Arsenal midfielder told Compare.Bet (as quoted by Metro):

"What’s the price for Benzema? Do you have any idea how much Benzema will be earning in Saudi? I don’t think any English club will be able to offer him the same amount of money. It’s Benzema’s choice if he comes back but after winning everything with Real Madrid and being 34-years-old, I don’t think he will want to come to the Premier League."

Petit added:

"It’s so physical, it’s so mentally hard, it’s not La Liga, with all the respect for him, he played for probably the biggest club in the world with great success, but it’s not the Premier League. I’m not confident Arsenal should go to Benzema, they should go for someone else."

Benzema has recorded 12 goals and five assists in 20 appearances across competitions for Al-Ittihad so far this season.

Real Madrid considering move for Arsenal target instead of Kylian Mbappe

Some of the senior figures at Real Madrid are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of Kylian Mbappe, according to Football Transfers. The outlet claims that the club's hierarchy feel the Nigerian striker's playing style is similar to Benzema's.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Mbappe often in recent years. The 2018 World Cup winner's contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire at the end of the season and an extension hasn't been signed yet.

However, some members of senior management at Real Madrid want the club to shift their sights towards Osimhen, who's been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Nigeria international signed an extension on his deal at Napoli last month and his release clause reportedly exceeds £100 million (via GOAL).