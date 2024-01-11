Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema subject of shock loan interest in January from European giants: Reports

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly subject of shock interest from Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who wants to sign him on loan in January.

As per reports from Get French Football News (via Sports Zone), Benzema could move after facing heavy criticism and backlash from SPL fans in recent times.

Expand Tweet

Karim Benzema left the Spanish capital to play for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on a free transfer last summer and could already be tempted to leave.

However, he had signed a contract with Al-Ittihad that would keep him with the club until at least 2025, with an option to extend for another year (via goal.com).

Since joining, Karim Benzema has bagged 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions for his new club. Having won the league just last season though, Al-Ittihad are struggling in seventh place with 28 points from 18 games so far this time.

A change of scenery could be on the cards with Karim Benzema still very fit and capable of giving valuable minutes to competitive clubs in Europe for another season or two.

A move to PSG, however, is unlikely with the Parisians also focused on bringing in a new center-back to cover for Milan Skriniar's potential season-ending injury, as well as another midfielder.

This could leave little to no space in PSG's budget to accomodate Karim Benzema whilst also adhering to Financial Fair Play rules.

Real Madrid maul Atletico Madrid in Supercopa de España semis

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 an enthralling game in the first semi-final of the ongoing Supercopa de España tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This marked the fourth time Los Blancos have made it to the finals since the event was modified into a four-team affair back in 2019-20.

Expand Tweet

Atleti made a great start to the game and grabbed the lead via Mario Hermoso in just the sixth minute. Real Madrid then hit back with two goals in nine minutes by Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy, before Antoine Griezmann's lovely finish ensured the teams were tied 2-2 at the interval.

Rudiger's own goal in the 78th minute appeared to have deflated his team's hopes, but Daniel Carvajal's 85th minute thunderous strike reignited the belief.

With the two teams were deadlocked at 3-3 after regulation time, extra time was played and Los Blancos rallied to secure the win courtesy of late goals from Joselu and Brahim Diaz.

Having already won the Supercopa de España 12 times earlier, Real Madrid will be gunning for title number 13. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Barcelona and Osasuna on Sunday, 14th January.