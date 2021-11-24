"It's a pleasure to watch him"- Thomas Tuchel raves about 'consistent' Chelsea player in 'fantastic' form

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel has expressed his admiration for Reece James. The wing-back has been in exceptional form this season and has scored an array of screamers.

He produced yet another stellar performance in a 4-0 win against Juventus last night in the Champions League and scored an absolute beauty. Furthermore, he played a crucial role in Timo Werner's injury-time goal, which helped Chelsea score four goals past the Old Lady's back-line.

Here's how Thomas Tuchel reacted to James' performance last night:

"Reece is in a fantastic moment. I have to say sometimes I don’t like to speak too highly about players because I fear they may go down, but it was a brilliant performance from Reece… He’s so consistent over 90 minutes in the moment that it’s a please to watch."

Chelsea have now qualified for the last 16, thanks to their thumping win against Juventus last night.

Chelsea's academy graduates have been unstoppable

Reece James has been a force to be reckoned with this season. He has cemented his name as a wing-back to watch out for. He has netted five goals and as many assists already this season. He is currently Chelsea's top scorer across all competitions.

James has been an integral part of Chelsea's attack this season. However, his defensive work is equally good.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



Reece James vs Juventus:



👌 81 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🥅 5 shots/3 on target (most)

🔑 3 key passes

👟 39/45 acc. passes

⚔️ 8/13 duels won

🚷 0 times dribbled past

📈 8.1 SofaScore rating



Yet another strong display of this campaign for the 21-year-old. 💪



He won eight of 13 duels against Juventus last night. In addition, not a single Juventus player was able to dribble past him, reiterating James' defensive brilliance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Treveh Chalobah also found the back of the net against the Bianconeri. Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, too, featured in last night's game.

The latter's resurgence has added a great deal of depth to Chelsea's squad. Mason Mount might've had a sluggish start to the season, but bagged his first senior hat-trick against Norwich City a few weeks back.

After a dominating performance last night, Chelsea will host Manchester United on November 27. Manchester United are currently 12 points adrift of the Premier League leaders. However, The Red Devils will be hoping to topple Chelsea after their newfound confidence.

