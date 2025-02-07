“It’s a position that we were weak since the absence of Rodri” - Guardiola speaks on new Manchester City's recruit ahead of FA Cup clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about the club's latest signing Nico Gonzalez ahead of their FA Cup away clash against Leyton Orient on Saturday. Nico Gonzalez joined the Cityzens from FC Porto on Deadline Day for a reported transfer fee of €60 million.

The La Masia graduate joined the Premier League giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal. He was their fourth signing of the window alongside Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush. The 23-year-old midfielder is known for his ability to orchestrate the game from the midfield and open the opposition with his ball distribution skills.

In an interview ahead of City's FA Cup clash, Guardiola likened Nico Gonzalez's gameplay with that of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, saying (quoted by Tribal Football):

“It’s a position that we were weak since the absence of Rodri. He’s a young player, 23 years old and can play six or eight. He has physicality. He’s a strong boy. I know him from Barcelona and his father was working here. I’m really pleased for the club and looking ahead to the next years.”

Manchester City have struggled this season with notable absentees in their squad like Rodri, Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb, among others. They have already lost seven games in the Premier League and are fifth on the table with 41 points in 24 games.

Rodri was the side's linchpin last season and helped them win the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. He ended up winning his career's first Ballon d'Or, beating Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. by 41 votes. However, he suffered an ACL injury in September 2024 and has been out since.

"We will reflect and talk" — Pep Guardiola implored Manchester City players to learn from recent Arsenal loss

Manchester City suffered a harrowing 5-1 loss in the hands of arch-rivals Arsenal on February 2 at the Emirates Stadium. It was their third loss in the last five clashes between the two sides across competitions. The Cityzens haven't registered a single victory against Mikel Arteta's side in the last five clashes.

On Sunday, Martin Odegaard gave the hosts an early lead by scoring in the second minute of the game. Erling Haaland leveled the score in the 55th-minute, after which Arsenal scored four on the trot to end the night on a humiliating note for the defending champions. Thomas Partey (56'), Myles Lewis-Skelly (62'), Kai Havertz (76'), and Ethan Nwaneri (90'+3') scored to end the night 5-1 in favor of the hosts.

After the match, Guardiola spoke about the team's performance to the press, saying (via Manchester City's official website):

"We had a plan but we did not do it because they have pride and they want to solve it, but that is not the way. Always you have to be at that level and stick what we talk [about] but unfortunately, it happened and hopefully, we can learn a lesson for the future. We will reflect and talk with the players and hopefully, it won’t happen again.”

The last time Manchester City registered a win against Arsenal was in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League. They won 4-1 at the Etihad on April 26, 2023.

