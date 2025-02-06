Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ‘not mentally well’ after split with wife Cristina Serra claims Thierry Henry

Thiery Henry has made claims about Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, amid the Spanish tactician's split from wife Cristina Serra. The couple have decided to go their separate ways after being together for 36 years.

According to a report from SPORT (via GOAL), one of the major reasons behind the divorce was the manager's decision to renew his contract at the Etihad Stadium. It is believed that the couple planned a move to the United Arab Emirates. However, Pep Guardiola's decision to continue his stint at Manchester City reportedly led to their breaking up.

In light of these recent events, Manchester City have endured serious problems on the pitch. The club have endured a concerning run of form, which has seen them fall to fifth place in the Premier League standings. Their most recent game was a shocking 5-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on February 2.

Speaking about Pep Guardiola's split with his wife, Thierry Henry said on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"Do I feel sorry about what's happening to Man City and Pep? Yeah, I do, in one thing. It’s not easy to deal with what Pep has to deal with outside of football. I went through that when I went to Barcelona. It's not easy to deal with stuff like that, when you're not well mentally."

He continued:

“You can see that he's not his usual self. I had to deal with it when I went to Barcelona, I can tell you it's not easy. No one would like to deal with that while you have to perform all the time. So I think we can understand."

Pep Guardiola notably met his wife when he was just 18 and they got married in 2014 while he was Bayern Munich coach.

Pep Guardiola pushes Manchester City to learn from Arsenal loss

Manchester City endured a surprising 5-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, who they have beaten to the Premier League title two seasons in a row. Despite a goal from Erling Haaland to equalize in the 55th minute after Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 7th minute, things went downwards quickly for City.

Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri all found the net to provide a brilliant win for the Gunners. After the game, Pep Guardiola said to the press (via the club's official website):

“We had a plan but we did not do it because they have pride and they want to solve it, but that is not the way. Always you have to be at that level and stick what we talk [about] but unfortunately, it happened and hopefully, we can learn a lesson for the future. We will reflect and talk with the players and hopefully, it won’t happen again.”

Manchester City will next face Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 8 before their UEFA Champions League campaign resumes.

