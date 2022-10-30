"It's a possibility" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea could rekindle interest in 25-year-old to replace N'Golo Kante

Chelsea could reignite their interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as N'Golo Kante nears his contract with them, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kante earned a move to Chelsea after helping Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season. The Blues forked out a sum of around £30 million to acquire his services from the Foxes that year.

The midfielder has since been a key player for the London giants, making 262 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the club win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, Kante, who has played just two matches for Chelsea this term, has struggled with injuries during his time in London. He also notably has his contract with the club expiring at the end of the season.

There are thus serious doubts about the France international's future at Stamford Bridge. The Blues, though, may have already identified an ideal replacement for him, according to Romano.

Romano revealed that Graham Potter's side could make a move for Ajax's Alvarez, who they were interested in the summer, next year. However, the Italian journalist clarified that the English giants are currently not engaged in talks with either the player or his employers. He wrote in his Caught Offside column:

"Chelsea really like Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and they have for some time now and I know fans will want to know if the Blues will try to sign him again in January, well, it’s a possibility but not something that is guaranteed yet."

"Chelsea will have a new director’s structure; so they will decide on the priorities in November or December together with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly."

"Alvarez is appreciated and remains highly rated but there are no current talks with Ajax or his agents. It will also depend on whether or not Ajax will be open to selling, it’s not a sure thing at this point in the season."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Edson Álvarez about his collapsed transfer to Chelsea: [1/2]:



"As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family." Edson Álvarez about his collapsed transfer to Chelsea: [1/2]:"As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family." https://t.co/6TP2QlfdnL

The Blues notably had a €50 million bid turned down by Ajax for Alvarez in the summer. It now remains to be seen if they can convince the Dutch giants to sell him next year.

What is Kante's situation at Chelsea?

Kante leaving the London giants next year is a serious possibility, according to Romano. There have been suggestions that Barcelona are keen to snatch the Frenchman. The journalist provided an update on the same:

"The Blues’ current defensive midfielder is, of course, N’Golo Kante but he will be out of contract at the end of the season. There have been some reports recently suggesting Barcelona want to sign Kante, but I’m told there’s still nothing advanced between him and any club."

"He’s happy in London but negotiations with Chelsea are not easy, so he has serious chances to leave on a free transfer. Barcelona are always informed about potential free agents, Kante included; but it’s not an advanced negotiation yet."

It thus remains to be seen where Kante's future lies.

