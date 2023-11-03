“It’s possible that Arsenal could lose here” - Berbatov makes interesting prediction about Newcastle vs Arsenal

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the upcoming clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4 to end in a draw.

The Gunners have made a commanding, unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign. They are currently second in the table with 24 points from 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will be aiming to get back to winning ways after their shock 3-1 loss against West Ham United, eliminating them from the Carabao Cup Round of 16, on November 1.

Mikel Arteta's side face an in-form Newcastle side that are currently sixth in the standings with 17 points. The Magpies will also be full of confidence having dispatched Manchester United 3-0 in the Carabao Cup midweek.

However, the away side do have the statistical advantage as they have lost just one out of their last 10 league games against Newcastle, winning eight and drawing one.

Providing his prediction for the blockbuster fixture, Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"That’s a big game. Newcastle will be tired because of the games they’re playing in all the different competitions at the moment. They’ve had good results so far. It’s possible that Arsenal could lose here, but I’ll play it safe and go for the draw."

Berbatov's prediction: 2-2

Arsenal showing interest in talented RB Leipzig forward: Reports

According to CaughtOffside (via Pain In The Arsenal), the Gunners are expressing interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko in the upcoming transfer window.

Sesko made a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg during his three-year stint there, netting 29 goals in 79 appearances. The 20-year-old signed for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for £21 million, with the likes of Manchester United also reportedly interested at the time.

The Slovenia international made his debut for Leipzig a year later, impressing this season with six goals in 13 appearances across all competitions. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly bolstering his squad with another forward due to Gabriel Jesus' injury concerns.

The Brazilian is expected to be sidelined until December with his second injury of the season. Brentford's Ivan Toney is expected to be sold for around £100 million so Sesko would be a cheaper alternative for the Gunners.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig do not want to lose any of their top players in January. Hence, a move in the summer of 2024 would be more plausible.