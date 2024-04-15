“It’s possible” - Bayer Leverkusen names club where Xabi Alonso could become manager in future

Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title with Xabi Alonso as their manager on Sunday, April 14, 2024, following their 5-0 victory over Werder in the league.

As the new season approaches, player transfers and managerial changes are the talk of the town. With his outstanding success with the club, Alonso is one of the most wanted managers in Europe. However, the 42-year-old Spaniard has confirmed that he will continue with the Bundesliga side for one more season.

Earlier, La Liga giants Real Madrid showed keen interest in signing Xabi Alonso. Recently, Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro was assertive about Alonso joining Los Blancos in the future. Carro said,

"It’s possible that Xabi Alonso will become Real Madrid manager one day, yes."

Alonso has played as a midfielder for Los Blancos from 2009 to 2014. During his tenure there, the Spaniard won the 2011–12 La Liga, the 2010–11 and 2013–14 Copa del Rey, the 2012 Supercopa de España, and the 2013–14 UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid are currently not in need of a new manager as Carlo Ancelotti's deal with Los Blancos expires in 2026. However, there is a possibility of another year's extension for Alonso with Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso's tenure at Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 following his managerial run with Real Sociedad B from 2019–2022. He led the club to claim their first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year streak with five league fixtures remaining. The club had been runner-up five times in the past.

Leverkusen face Borussia Dortmund in their next league match on April 21, 2024.

On April 19, Leverkusen will play West Ham in their second-leg UEFA Europa League quarter-final at London Stadium. The first leg ended in a 2-0 win for the Bundesliga champions at their home ground, BayArena.

