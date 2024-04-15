Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title in the club’s 119-year history after routing Werder Bremen 5-0 on their home ground, while they are yet to lose a single game this season across all competitions. They clinched the title, ending Bayern Munich’s 11 years of hegemony.

This incredible achievement does not only mark a significant moment in the history of the club, but it also raises questions as to whether Xabi Alonso, the mastermind behind Bayer Leverkusen's success, should continue his managerial career at the club after his remarkable campaign in his first full season in charge.

Building a Legacy: The Case for Xabi Alonso Staying

In August 2023, Xabi Alonso signed a two-year extension of his contract that will keep him at Bayern Leverkusen until 2026. The decision to extend his stay at the club showed that he is committed to the club’s long-term vision.

This provides an opportunity for him to build a legacy for himself. Most times, young managers face the temptation to move to bigger clubs after achieving success at smaller ones. If Alonso decides to stay at Leverkusen, he could build a legacy for himself at the club.

Under the leadership of Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen has not only achieved success domestically, but have made huge strides in the UEFA Europa League. His ability and tactical acumen to build young talents have driven the club to new heights.

Transforming Bayer Leverkusen: From Challengers to Contenders

One of the key reasons why Alonso extended his stay at Leverkusen is to take the club to greater heights in the Bundesliga and in European competitions. In the last 11 seasons, Bayern Munich have proved to be impregnable in the Bundesliga.

Before now, the Bundesliga title had proved to be an elusive feat for Leverkusen, as they had finished runner-up more times than any other side in the history of Europe's top five leagues, earning them the somewhat cruel "Neverkusen" nickname, which is translated in Germany as ''Vizekusen'' or ''Secondkusen."

With Xabi Alonso at the managerial reins, Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a formidable challenger as they look poised to give the Bavarians a run for their money. Their recent triumph in the Bundesliga signifies a shift in power with the dynamics of the league.

Meanwhile, maintaining this performance and continuously competing with established giants like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund requires significant investment and strategic planning.

The current Bundesliga champions must provide Alonso with the necessary resources to bolster the squad so as to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen must make sure that they find a way to get the funds that Alonso needs. If they want to sell the club and transfer ownership to a rich individual or entity, this is the perfect time given their surging value.

To some extent, Xabi Alonso embodies elements of two of his former coaches during his time as a player. The Spanish international combines the ruthless counter-attacks and defensive compactness of Jose Mourinho with the possession dominance of Pep Guardiola.

His tactical nous and understanding of the beautiful game have already borne fruit. And with the right support, he can take Leverkusen to the next level of greatness.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While the prospect of Xabi Alonso continuing his managerial reins at Leverkusen holds much promise, there are obstacles to overcome. The club must navigate the financial constraints and intense rivalry from domestic competitors and European powerhouses. They must also strike a balance between ambition and pragmatism if they want to maintain sustained success.

At the moment, Bayern Leverkusen’s style of play under Alonso is proving difficult to deal with, as they are unbeaten in all 43 games they have played this season (W38 D5).

Following their triumph in the Bundesliga, they have equaled the best-ever unbeaten run in the 21st century (tied with Juventus in 2011/12). In the Bundesliga, they are head and shoulders above every other team defensively, as they have conceded the fewest goals (19) and kept the most clean sheets (15).

With Alonso in control, Bayer Leverkusen possess a unique advantage. His vision for the club aligns with its aspirations for greatness, and his track record speaks for itself. By harnessing the collective talent and resources at his disposal, Alonso can steer Bayer Leverkusen to sustained success and establish them as a force to be reckoned with in German and European football.