“It’s priceless to have a player like him” - Pochettino hails Chelsea star after 3-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed midfielder Conor Gallagher following his wonderful performance against Crystal Palace. The England international scored twice in the Blues' 3-1 comeback win against the Eagles to secure all three points for Chelsea.

Jefferson's Lerma's Wonderstrike gave Crystal Palace 1-0 lead in the 30th minute but Gallagher inspired Chelsea to a strong comeback in the second half. The midfielder scored twice in the 47th and 91st minutes before Enzo Fernandez killed the game off in the 94th minute.

After the match, Mauricio Pochettino hailed Gallagher as 'priceless' for his passion and commitment on the pitch. The Argentine manager has also insisted that he is not worried about the future of the 24-year-old. Pochettino said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I think he's a player with a great commitment to the team, always trying to compensate every single situation. It's priceless to have a player like him. I'm so happy for him as it's a victory we needed."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

"Always he decided, what he said to me was that he wanted to stay at Chelsea. But it's about him and the club. I am not [worried about] these types of things, he has another year on his contract. But that's a matter for him and the club."

Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge has been up in the air during the last two transfer windows. He was wanted by Newcastle United in the summer and Tottenham Hotspur in January but ended up staying at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been a shining light for his boyhood club this season who have endured a campaign to forget. He has contributed with three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea unlikely to give veteran star a new deal

Chelsea are reportedly not considering a new deal for veteran defender Thiago Silva. As reported by The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, the Blues could be ready to part ways with the Brazilian at the end of the season when his deal at Stamford Bridge expires.

Even at the age of 39, Silva remains almost ever-present at the back and has been one of the Blues better performers. The former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender has made 29 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring three goals.

However, with his deal at the club coming to an end this summer, Chelsea are understood to be ready to part ways with the veteran star. The Blues are stacked with options at the back in the form of Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Trevor Chalobah.