"It’s not a question for me" - Kylian Mbappe provides blunt response when asked what PSG must do to win the UCL

Kylian Mbappe gave a frosty response to a question regarding Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s UEFA Champions League hoodoo.

The Parisians are yet to win the Champions League, the trophy their Qatari owners desire most. It is also a trophy that Mbappe wants to win but has failed to do so so far in his career.

PSG stumbled yet again in Europe last season, crashing out in the last 16 against Bayern Munich. They suffered a 3-0 aggregate defeat to the Bundesliga champions, exiting the competition in the Round of 16 for the second season in a row.

Mbappe was asked what the Ligue 1 champions need to do to win the European title. His response was telling of his frustrations with their performances in the competition over the years (via France Football):

“I don’t know what PSG needs to do to win the CL. It’s not a question for me. We did what we could. Ask the people that built the team, who built this club.”

The 24-year-old has seemingly taken a dig at his club's hierarchy over their transfer business. They have failed to put together a team that is capable of becoming European champions and have spent heavily.

The likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Ramos who have won the Champions League nine times between them have arrived at the Parc des Princes. However, this has failed to improve the Parisians' performance in the competition and the latter two have since departed this summer.

The closest Mbappe's side have come to winning the tournament was back in 2020. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern in the final. The France captain played in the loss at the Estadio da Luz.

Jamie Carragher urges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG and join Real Madrid to win the Champions League

Jamie Carragher advises Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid.

Jamie Carragher was scathing in his assessment of PSG following their last 16 defeat to Bayern. He urged Kylian Mbappe to leave the Parisians and join 14-time European champions Real Madrid. He told CBS Sports:

"Kylian Mbappe has to leave PSG. I really think he has to leave. They are nowhere near winning the Champions League. I don't think he's going to improve next season if he stays (in) that squad and the sooner he's at Real Madrid the better."

Kylian Mbappe is being linked with a move to Real Madrid after informing the Ligue 1 giants that he won't extend his contract. His current deal expires next year and the Parisians have told him to either renew or be sold this summer.

The French forward has reportedly started to accept that he will likely be leaving the Parc des Princes this summer. His preferred destination is Real Madrid and the La Liga heavyweights are waiting to make their move.

