Kylian Mbappe considers PSG departure this summer, Real Madrid deemed favourites to sign him - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly beginning to assume he will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and Real Madrid is his desired destination.

According to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Julien Laurens, Mbappe has started coming to terms with the likelihood that he will be leaving the Parc des Princes. The French striker wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if that is the case.

Kylian Mbappe shocked PSG when he submitted a letter informing them that he doesn't intend on extending his current contract. The 24-year-old is tied to the Parisians until next year and they risk losing him on a free next summer.

Hence, the Ligue 1 champions have given him an ultimatum of either renewing his contract or being sold this summer. The club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that there is no chance 'one of the world's best players' leaves for free.

Kylian Mbappe was in scintillating form this past season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He helped steer PSG to yet another Ligue 1 title (his sixth).

However, the Parisians once again stumbled in Europe, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16. Issues in the dressing room and uncertainty over the futures of Lionel Messi and Mbappe plagued the Paris giants.

The France captain could be headed to Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti's side positioned as the frontrunners. They are long-term admirers of Mbappe and missed out on signing him last year when he signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid are on the lookout for a new striker following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad. His French compatriot has topped their list of replacements and he is now leaning towards a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

His capture will come at a price, and a hefty one at that as reports claim Los Merengues will have to shell out €200 million. Mbappe would reportedly prefer PSG to get a fee for his departure and Los Blancos have everything in place once they are given the green light.

Real Madrid legend Guti questions his former club's pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Guti argued that Vinicius is a better forward than Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid icon Guti argued back in April that a move for Kylian Mbappe wasn't necessary for Los Blancos as he reckons they possess a better attacker. The Spaniard claims that Vinicius Junior is better than the PSG striker, saying (via Managing Madrid):

"Why do they want Mbappe if we have Vinicius? Mbappe is a great player, but I think Vinicius is better. He has more speed, more technique, more goals, more assists. He is more decisive and more consistent. He would fit in very well with the style and the philosophy of Real Madrid."

Those comments came before Benzema left for Al Ittihad this summer. Madrid will likely be playing Mbappe in the striker's role vacated by the former following his departure.

However, Guti's argument is intriguing given that both Mbappe and Vinicius play their best football on the left flank. The Brazilian had a superb past season, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions.

