“One of the best players in the world will not go free” – Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms PSG stance on Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer. He wants the forward to sign a new deal this summer as the current contract expires at the end of next season.

Al-Khelaifi claimed that Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and it would not be right to let him leave for free. He added that the club's position remains clear and they want him to sign a new deal, even if he wants to leave next summer.

Speaking at the unveiling of Luis Enrique as the new PSG manager, Al-Khelaifi said, via GFFN:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract at PSG after revealing that he will not be activating the option to extend his deal by another season. He had penned a two-year contract last summer after a dramatic U-turn when things looked set for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Arsenal to challenge Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe?

FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir has reported that Liverpool are readying a massive bid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. He added that the Reds were open to offering €300 million for the Real Madrid target and told Marca:

"There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million."

Meanwhile, FootballTransfers have linked Arsenal with a shock move for the forward next summer. They claim that the Gunners are keeping tabs on his situation and would be making a move when he is free to talk to other clubs.

Mbappe was close to joining Arsenal before moving to PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 and told French TV:

"I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France. He's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs, but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make."

He added:

"It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here (PSG) in order to develop."

Mbappe is determined to join Real Madrid next summer, as per a report in AS. However, he is unwilling to make the switch this summer as PSG owe him a massive bonus for staying until the end of his current contract.

