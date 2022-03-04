"It's quite a sad statement" – Trevor Sinclair claims Manchester United cannot be considered Manchester City's rivals anymore

Manchester United and Manchester City have engaged in some of the best football matches in the last decade or so. There have been some complete routs as well as some intense thrillers played between the two teams in the Premier League.

They are set to clash again on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. A lot hinges on this match for both clubs. City are trying to maintain their six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table, while the Red Devils are hoping to solidify their top-four position.

Even without the consequences, a Manchester Derby is always seen as a game you cannot lose for fans and players on either side. Former City player Trevor Sinclair, however, feels that the two clubs cannot be considered rivals now.

@Trevor8Sinclair believes Man United aren’t Man City’s rivals anymore. “Although #MUFC are rivals because they’re from the same City but I don’t look at them as a rival for the title!”“This game has a different role for #MCFC . They won’t be complacent!”@Trevor8Sinclair believes Man United aren’t Man City’s rivals anymore. ❌ “Although #MUFC are rivals because they’re from the same City but I don’t look at them as a rival for the title!”💪 “This game has a different role for #MCFC. They won’t be complacent!”@Trevor8Sinclair believes Man United aren’t Man City’s rivals anymore. 👀 https://t.co/CMv35nN3D9

While speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"Although they are rivals because they're sharing the same city, you don't actually look at Manchester United as (rivals), it's quite a sad statement. You don't really look at them as a rival rival because they're not a rival for the league title."

He added:

"This game in particular, I think the timing of the year it's fallen on and the momentum that Liverpool have got, winning the Carabao Cup, doing well in the FA Cup, flying in the Champions League and pretty much on our (City's) tails now in the Premier League, this game against Manchester United takes a different role that Man City plays and that's why I feel they won't be complacent, they will be up for this game, they'll have to be up for this game.”

Manchester United and Manchester City's evolving rivalry

The rivalry between the two Manchester clubs has seen a complete role reversal in the last few years.

Earlier, it was Manchester United that dominated the match as well as the silverware. They won 19 Premier League titles before Manchester City could win one.

The Red Devils also have three Champions League titles while City are still searching for one.

However, there has been a reversal in fortunes in the last decade. Manchester City won their first league title in the 2011-12 season and have added four more titles since.

They have won three Premier League titles in the last five years while United haven't won a single trophy in that time.

The Red Devils will be hoping to regain their dominance soon. However, they currently look far from it.

