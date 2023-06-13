"It’s a real shock" - Pundit blasts PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos after Kylian Mbappe's decision

Daniel Riolo has taken shots at PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos after reports of Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave the club. He says that the main reason for Campos' appointment was to keep the Frenchman.

However, a year after Campos's appointment, the club are close to sacking manager Christophe Galtier and losing Mbappe. The French striker reportedly handed in a letter confirming his decision to not renew his deal at the club when his contract expires in 2024.

Riolo told RMC Sport that Campos has failed in the main objective he was brought in for by PSG:

“It calls into question the work of Luis Campos, who came with the mission of keeping Mbappe and getting him to stay at the club. A year later, when Campos is supposedly the man who must rebuild everything, with the underlying idea of pleasing Mbappe, the club receives the letter that the additional option no longer exists."

Riolo reckons it's ideal for PSG to sell Mbappe this summer and send a message that they will not keep a player who's unwilling to stay:

"It’s a real shock (and Campos) is no longer a stone; he is a rock in the garden of Campos there! If I am the leader of PSG, I make a clear and clear decision: he is sold this summer. Might as well take what there is to take. You cannot keep a player when he tells you that he is in his last year. You have to send a strong message.”

The Ligue1 giants are already working on getting replacements for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who left the club following the expiry of their contracts.

Daniel Riolo predicted Luis Campos's downfall at PSG

Daniel Riolo told RMC Sport last week that Luis Campos could get fired this summer. He reckons the sporting advisor gets involved too much with the coaches and would not work with the incoming manager.

The pundit added that Campos signs players without consulting the coaches and makes things complicated for the latter:

"I find it hard to understand that we take a coach with a strong personality (Enrique, Motta, Nagelsmann) to work with Luis Campos, who is not just a recruiter. He puts his nose in the recruitment without consulting his coach, and in addition, he has inclinations as a coach.

"It's very complicated for a coach to work with him. It's also complicated to separate from Campos because it's a bit like Kylian Mbappe's life insurance. What can this pair change? Maybe Campos ousted shortly."

There are no reports on Campos' future at PSG being in the balance, though. The club are working on getting an agreement with Julian Nagelsmann and are now keen on getting the Kylian Mbappe situation sorted, as per L'Equipe.

