“It’s really silly, concentrate on playing football” – Jan Aage Fjortoft accuses Manchester United players of holding ‘embarrassing’ managerial demands

Jan Åge Fjørtoft has commented on reports suggesting Manchester United players have decided who they want as the next manager at the club.

The permanent manager's job at Old Trafford is currently vacant with Ralf Rangnick occupying the role on an interim basis. Appointed in December, he has been given a contract until the end of the season.

Among several names linked to the job, PSG's Mauricio Pochettino has been noted as a favorable candidate. It has been reported that he has a good fan following in the United boardroom.

Rangnick is expected to follow through on becoming a consultant at the club post the termination of the current season. He was given a two-year contract for the same.

Fjørtoft has touched on the speculation surrounding the United job and suggested the club will follow through with their plans to move Rangnick upstairs.

He told ESPN:

"It all depends on how strong Rangnick will be in the process of appointing one. I think there is a chance that he hasn't shown so far that he will be the one, I think he has a chance if he put them in the Top 4, he is a network big time."

Rangnick's tenure at United has been average. He has improved some aspects of the game at United since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, consistency remains an issue under the German boss as well.

Former Norway international Fjørtoft isn't sure who will come in postseason to take over at old Trafford.

"I'm not sure who he's closest to, ten Hag or Pochettino or Enrique. They don't come forward as typical Rangnick friends."

Some reports have stated that the players at the club have been giving out opinions on who to appoint for the managerial role. Fjørtoft had some scathing words for these stars.

"But what is this thing about Manchester United players want this and want that, it's really silly, concentrate on playing football, 'they want the new manager', I can't say the two words I want to say but don't do it Manchester United players it's embarrassing."

Will Rangnick have a voice in the Manchester United board?

Among the several names doing the rounds, PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag head the replacement list at United.

The problem at the moment is that the club and the players are leaning towards Pochettino. However, Rangnick is keen to bring in Ten Hag over Pochettino.

Given that the German's 'consultancy' role entails making decisions like this, it would be surprising to see United ignore his opinion on the matter.

utdreport @utdreport Mauricio Pochettino

Erik ten Hag

Luis Enrique



Who should be Manchester United's no.1 choice? Mauricio PochettinoErik ten HagLuis EnriqueWho should be Manchester United's no.1 choice? https://t.co/aVYiQ6Rcn1

Moreover, it reflects poorly on Manchester United if the club puts more weightage in the opinions of the players over a man like Rangnick. The German is known for working in technical football roles and is a very popular figure in European football due to his past success.

Rangnick is reportedly a huge fan of Ten Hag whose pressing and counter-pressing philosophy mirrors the German's own style of play.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will now come down to the boardroom to decide who they want in charge at the hotseat next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy