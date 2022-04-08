“It’s for that reason I doubt Manchester United” – Journalist explains why Kalvin Phillips could snub Old Trafford switch

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has rated Manchester United's chances of signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as unrealistic.

The Red Devils have prioritized signing a new defensive midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window. While West Ham's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, Manchester United are said to be working on a deal to sign Phillips.

Phillips has caught the Red Devils' eye since earning promotion to the Premier League with Leeds in 2020. While the English giants are still in the process of hiring a new manager, they are reportedly stepping up their interest in the 26-year-old.

However, Ornstein feels Phillips could snub a move to Old Trafford due to Leeds' rivalry with Manchester United. The Athletic journalist is of the view that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign the midfielder in the summer. He said on Sky Sports:

"He [Phillips] may be a good fit and Manchester United may like to sign him, but I think it is quite unrealistic because Leeds are very determined to tie him down to a new contract. Of course, that's up to him if he wants to sign whatever is put in front of him."

"He's under contract at Elland Road until 2024 and he's a local boy, of course, and it is for that reason that I doubt Manchester United because of the rivalry between the two clubs historically. I think he may have intimated over the past that is a move that he would not make."

Leeds are keen to tie Phillips down to a new deal. There are suggestions that the England international is also open to staying at Elland Road, but talks have not proven to be successful so far.

Manchester United could face competition from Manchester City for Phillips

The Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing Phillips. Aston Villa and West Ham have also been linked with a move for the central midfielder.

Ralf Rangnick's side could face competition from Manchester City in the race for Phillips. Ornstein has suggested that the Citizens could make a move for the Leeds star if they fail to land other targets on their list. He said:

"When there is also going to be interest from the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, even higher perhaps, Manchester City, if they don't get maybe targets who are higher up on their list, then I don't Manchester United and Kalvin Phillips is not going to work. His future is a big subject of conversation, but I think a transfer to Old Trafford is a bit unlikely."

Phillips has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Leeds this season. He has scored and assisted a goal each in the process.

