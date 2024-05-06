“It’s remarkable what he’s doing” - Micah Richards claims Manchester City have player who is performing better than Arsenal’s Declan Rice

Micah Richards believes Manchester City star Rodri is a better defensive midfielder than Arsenal's Declan Rice. The pundit insists that the Spaniard is the best in his position in world football right now.

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United last summer for a reported club-record fee of £105 million. The England international has been in excellent form in his debut season at the Emirates, playing a key role in Mikel Arteta's side. Rice has contributed seven goals and nine assists in 36 Premier League starts for Arsenal. He started all 10 of their UEFA Champions League games this season.

Meanwhile, Rodri has also been instrumental for Manchester City as they look to defend their crown in the title race against Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder has scored eight goals and provided 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. He is now undefeated in his last 77 consecutive games for club and country.

Discussing the two midfielders on The Rest is Footballl podcast, Richards said (via Manchester City News):

“[Declan] Rice is incredible. What makes him so good is he’s a great character, he’s a lovely person, excellent footballer. If he’s stepping into the [number] eight when [Thomas] Partey’s playing or Jorginho, incredible, yes. The argument was in a number six role, Rodri doesn’t play number eight. We’re talking number six.”

He added:

“But look at Rodri and the impact he has within a team. When he doesn’t play, Man City don’t look the same, they lose games. He’s not lost for about 70 games for club and country, it’s remarkable what he’s doing! Dictating it, short passes, long passes, goals, assists, he’s the best defensive midfielder in the world by far, I think.”

Manchester City will next face Fulham away in the Premier League on 11 May while Arsenal take on Manchester United away the following day.

Arsenal or Manchester City? - Micah Richards picks team who 'have the edge' in this season's Premier League title race

Arsenal and Manchester City are in the midst of a heated title race towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The Gunners currently lead the table by a point, while City sit in second place.

However, the reigning English champions have a game in hand over their title rivals. This means they still have the advantage and will win the league if they win their remaining three fixtures. Arsenal have Manchester United (A) and Everton (H) left to play while City will face Fulham (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), and West Ham United (H) before the season ends.

Richards acknowledged the Tottenham game was one to watch out for Manchester City. However, he reckons the champions will secure their fourth title in a row this term as he said:

“You look at City who have Spurs away as well, but the rest of those games you are thinking they will probably win. Spurs away, their record there is not that great in recent time, it’s hotting up. But I just think Man City have the edge."

The Gunners also challenged the Cityzens for the title last season but failed to win despite leading the table for 248 days.