“It’s my responsibility” - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard fires warning to Manchester City ahead of huge title decider

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has fired Manchester City a warning ahead of their huge Premier League clash that will determine the fate of this season's Premier League title.

Manchester City currently lead the league table ahead of rivals Liverpool by a solitary point heading into the final day of the season on May 22. They face Villa, knowing a victory will secure them their sixth Premier League title, with Liverpool facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the same day.

Gerrard is a Reds legend, having won the UEFA Champions League, among other honours, during his 24 years as Liverpool captain. He has spoken ahead of Villa's clash with City at Villa Park, fuelling the flames for what promises to be an enticing encounter.

Before Villa host City on May 22, they face relegation threatened Burnley on May 19. When asked if City and Burnley have more to play for, Gerrard responded (via MEN):

"No they haven’t, no they haven’t (got more to play for). Well, maybe from their point of view, but I’m not involved in a relegation or a title, am I? I’m the Aston Villa manager. They’re three important points. We’ll have a full house there."

He continued:

"We want two positive results. We want to finish as strong as we can and we want to improve our league position. Obviously, they’re going to be two different challenges, we know that, one fighting at the top-end of the league and one at the bottom. We need to prepare for both in the best way that we can."

Gerrard added:

"We’ve got 20,000 people on a waiting list to come and watch the team, so it’s my responsibility to win. They’re (the two matches) coming within a short space of time, so all of my players need to be ready because I’ll be very surprised if the team will be the same for both games."

Liverpool banking on their legend to engineer Manchester City's slip-up against Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard slipped up in the Reds' pursuit of the Premier League title in 2014.

Steven Gerrard never won the Premier League during his time with Liverpool. He came agonisingly close in 2014, only to suffer an infamous slip against Chelsea that saw Manchester City claim the league title.

Eight years later, he has the chance to redeem himself if his Villa side can stun Pep Guardiola's men, who looked primed to win their fourth league title in five years.

Gerrard took over at Villa Park in November last year, and it's been a topsy-turvy time for the Englishman. His side are sitting 14th, comfortably in mid-table and have made improvements under his tutelage.

In the reverse fixture against City, Aston Villa performed admirably, losing 2-1 on the day but putting on a performance that perhaps merited more.

The Villains have won just two of their last five Premier League fixtures, while Manchester City are unbeaten in their last five. So the odds will be stacked against Gerrard and co.

Nevertheless, Gerrard will look to pull off a shock against Manchester City and help his boyhood side claim their second Premier League title. The midfielder's infamous slip against Chelsea in 2014 sparked Liverpool's implosion in the 2014 title race that seemed to be in the Reds' control for large swathes.

