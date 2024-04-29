"It’s sad to see" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacts to latest Chelsea news

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has reacted to Thiago Silva's decision to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Brazilian centre-back, who had initially signed a one-year contract with the club in 2020, ended up spending four glorious years at Stamford Bridge. During his stint with the Blues, the 39-year-old won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

While announcing his decision to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the former PSG defender said (via Instagram):

"[It's been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don't come back. I intend on coming back one day."

Reacting to his decision, former Arsenal striker Wright said on Premier League Productions (via TBR Football):

"Him announcing it, it’s very emotional because he knew it was coming and now he has to put it out there. What was really quite sad to watch was how he couldn’t control the fact that he has accepted it in himself, and you see him in tears. It is sad. It’s sad to see because a great career is winding down."

Silva's impending departure means that Chelsea have lost two senior defenders in the last two years, the other one being Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-back joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Interestingly, with the 39-year-old set to leave, only two players - Reece James and Ben Chilwell - will be left from the squad that won the UCL in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea struggling since Thomas Tuchel's departure while Arsenal compete for the PL title

Arsenal have shown immense promise in the last few years under former player Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners came close to winning the PL title last season but lost it to Manchester City by the slimmest of margins. This year as well, Arteta's men have had their fair share of hiccups, but currently lead the standings with 80 points from 35 games.

Manchester City are in hot pursuit with 79 points and a game in hand.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have struggled since Thomas Tuchel's departure in 2022. The new management how shown an inclination towards signing younger players. However, despite spending upwards of a billion Euros in transfers, the team lacks cohesion. Leadership within the squad, too, will take a hit once Silva is no longer a part of the club.

Chelsea currently occupy the ninth spot after 33 PL games and will face UCL-spot-chasing Tottenham Hotspur on May 2, Thursday.