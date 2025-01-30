“It’s the same”, “Both” - Real Madrid stars Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric and others respond when asked if they want to face Man City or Celtic next

Real Madrid stars have shared their thoughts on their preferred opponents for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs. Despite winning 3-0 in their final group-stage clash against Stade Brest, Los Blancos finished 11th on the UCL table. Therefore, they didn't gain automatic qualification into the knockout stage and will need to win a two-legged playoff to proceed further.

Real Madrid will either face Manchester City or Celtic in the Champions League knockout stage playoff. Friday's knockout stage playoff draw will confirm which of the two sides will lock horns against the defending champions.

After their game against Stade Brest, Los Blancos superstars Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni were asked about the team they would prefer to face in the playoff match. Here is how the conversation went (quoted by @MadridXtra on X):

Interviewer: Celtic or City?

Antonio Rudiger: It is the same.

Luka Modric: I don't know, we will see on Friday (laughs).

Federico Valverde: We have to win, right?

Aurelien Tchouameni: Both.

Real Madrid have had a tumultuous Champions League campaign so far. They have registered dominating wins against clubs like VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, RB Salzburg, and Stade Brest. However, the side has been humbled in crunch matches against European giants like AC Milan and Liverpool, as well as LOSC Lille.

Manchester City or Celtic: Which side has a better record against Real Madrid?

Los Blancos logo- UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will either face Manchester City or Celtic in the two-legged group phase knockout stage to advance to the Round of 16. If we go by past statistics, Manchester City have done significantly well against Los Blancos compared to Celtic.

Madrid have faced Celtic just four times in history, winning three games and losing one. Their last meeting was in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage where they demolished The Bhoys 5-1. In terms of individual performance against Celtic, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr. lead the pack with two goals a piece.

However, the story isn't nearly the same against Manchester City. In 12 encounters against The Cityzens, Madrid have recorded four wins, four draws, and four losses. Karim Benzema is their leading goalscorer against City with six to his name. He is followed by Rodrygo with four.

The two titans last clashed in the quarter-final of UEFA Champions League 2023-24. While the first leg ended in a 3-3 draw, Madrid won the second leg on penalties.

If Real Madrid advance to the Round of 16, they will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen to proceed further.

