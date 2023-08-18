"It's scary really how good he is" - Kieran Trippier hails Real Madrid star, backs him to become 'one of the best in the world'

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has lavished praise on Jude Bellingham who he expects to thrive at Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 20, joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for €103 million. The English midfielder has already adapted well to life in the Spanish capital and grabbed a goal on his debut in a 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

Tripper, 32, has big expectations for Bellingham and has lauded the new Real Madrid man's maturity, telling Sky Sports:

"For such a young age he's got an old head on his shoulders. He'll thrive there (at Madrid), he's got everything. I think he's 19 years of age so he's thriving really."

Trippier plays alongside Bellingham in the England national team. The duo were part of the Three Lions squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. The Newcastle captain reckons the Birmingham-born midfielder has all the tools to become one of the best:

"I think he can become one of the best in the world 100 percent. At such a young it's scary really how good he is. England are very lucky to have a player like Jude."

Bellingham was a standout performer for Dortmund last season and was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Year award. He bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

Trippier's comments regarding the young Englishman's maturity are backed by the fact he became the youngest Bundesliga captain in history last season. He was also the youngest captain to score in a UEFA Champions League match.

The sky is high for Bellingham and Real Madrid won what was a long-running race for the England international's signature. Several European heavyweights including Liverpool and Manchester City were also in pursuit of him.

Real Madrid legend Kaka full of praise for Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Bernabeu.

It's fair to say that Real Madrid's capture of Bellingham went down well with Los Blancos icon Kaka. The Brazilian spent years wreaking havoc in midfield for the La Liga giants and he has given a glowing verdict on his former club's big-money signing (via Be Soccer):

"I love him. He is a very young player and he has an impressive quality. He is physically very strong. He is always very well positioned on the pitch and gets very close to goal. He's going to give the fans a lot of joy."

Bellingham's strength and pace were on display in Los Merengues' 2-0 win over Bilbao. He wowed the Santiago Bernabeu faithful with a particularly impressive run that got himself out of danger in the 57th minute.

That came after he bagged his first Real Madrid goal with a clever finish to give his side a 2-0 lead. He is already starting to show that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was within his rights to make him the second most expensive player in the club's history.