“It’s a setback and it’s not good news” – Graham Potter offers injury update on 2 Chelsea players ahead of Aston Villa game

Graham Potter gave a worrying update about the fitness of Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana ahead of their clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

Potter has made a good start to life at Stamford Bridge, winning his last four matches. The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League despite a shaky start to the season under former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“He's due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can't give you anymore”. “It’s a setback, it’s not good news”. Graham Potter, worried for N’Golo Kanté situation after new injury.“He's due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can't give you anymore”. “It’s a setback, it’s not good news”. Graham Potter, worried for N’Golo Kanté situation after new injury. 🚨🔵 #CFC“He's due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can't give you anymore”. https://t.co/KUJTaIeyNt

The Englishman was asked in his press conference about the fitness of Kante and Fofana, who have both been absent for some time. Potter stated (as per Football.London):

“He [Kante] is due to see a consultant at the weekend. It's a setback and it's not good news. But at this stage, I can't give you anything more."

"He [Fofana] is progressing where he was. I don't think we'll see him before the World Cup.”

Kante, who is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea, has made just four appearances this term due to muscular problems. His France colleague Fofana, who arrived from Leicester in the summer for a big-money transfer, has played just four times for his new club.

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah N'Golo Kante's injury situation is actually sad. Coaches used him like soap in the past and now his body has had enough. N'Golo Kante's injury situation is actually sad. Coaches used him like soap in the past and now his body has had enough.

The defender suffered a knee injury in the win over Crystal Palace and will be a huge miss for Potter until the conclusion of the World Cup. The Blues boss was also asked if he was concerned about Kante's inability to get back to full fitness, to which he replied:

"Historically, there are things that have happened which is a concern. It's a setback in the last stage of his rehab so that is worrying."

Graham Potter refuses to look too far ahead for Chelsea during packed season

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Aston Villa, who currently 16th in the Premier League table. The visitors will be strong favorites to win the clash in Birmingham and maintain their place in the top four.

Potter's side currently sit eight points behind leaders Arsenal and he was asked if he believes anyone will be able to challenge champions Manchester City this season. The Englishman replied:

"I'm certainly not in a position to predict what will happen. We know the strength of Man City and the other teams as well. Our focus is to go game to game. We've not played that many games in the league and then the World Cup is on the horizon. So we just focus on the next match and that's Aston Villa."

B/R Football @brfootball Four straight wins in all competitions

Top of their Champions League group

11 goals scored and two conceded



Graham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea Four straight wins in all competitionsTop of their Champions League group11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea ▪️ Four straight wins in all competitions▪️ Top of their Champions League group▪️ 11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea 📈 https://t.co/50b72cVnJy

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes