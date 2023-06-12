“It’s a shame he didn’t come” – Barcelona superstar makes honest admission about missing out on Lionel Messi 

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has admitted he was disappointed Lionel Messi didn't return to Camp Nou this summer.

The Blaugrana were eager to seal Messi's return and were in the race with MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi giants Al Hilal to sign the Argentine icon. However, the 35-year-old opted to join Miami, rejecting a reunion with the Catalan giants due to doubts over their financial situation.

De Jong has commented on Barcelona's failure to resign Messi and admits he is disappointed. He told Dutch outlet Telegraaf:

“I think every team would like to have Lionel there, because he makes a difference anytime, anywhere. It’s a shame he didn’t come to Barcelona. I would have liked him there, would have found his return top-notch. We’ll now see who joins and who leaves.”

Lionel Messi became a Barca legend during 16 seasons at Camp Nou. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games. The legendary forward won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's last trophy (Copa del Rey) with the Catalan giants came in 2021 while playing alongside De Jong. He was forced to leave Camp Nou as the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for the Argentine.

Messi headed to PSG in 2021 on a free transfer and spent two seasons at the Parc des Princes. He now leaves the Parc des Princes as a two-time Ligue 1 champion following the expiration of his contract.

Barcelona will now head into the summer transfer market with other targets in mind. Barca boss Xavi was extremely interested in Messi's return and said that he had a place for him in his team:

“He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system.”

Instead, Messi will be joining Inter Miami who currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference League. The Herons are expected to make further blockbuster signings following the Argentine's arrival.

Xavi explains Lionel Messi's failed return to Barcelona

Xavi comments on missing out on Messi.

Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed that Lionel Messi is headed to the MLS to enjoy a quieter life. The iconic attacker is constantly under the microscope due to his prominence in world football. He has not always enjoyed this, as was the case at PSG where he was subjected to criticism from French media.

Xavi commented on Barca's failure to reunite with Messi. He said that people need to try putting themselves in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's shoes: (via 90min):

"We often don't put ourselves in the other's shoes, we lack empathy. Being Leo Messi is not easy. He never has peace of mind and has to be a 'ten' in everything. He doesn't want that kind of pressure anymore, it's normal."

Lionel Messi follows the likes of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, and David Beckham who all played in the MLS during their careers. Beckham is the owner of Inter Miami and played a key role in signing the Argentine.

