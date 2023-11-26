"It's a silly challenge" – Pundit rips into Chelsea star for what he did in 4-1 Newcastle United loss

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle has questioned Reece James' decision-making after he was sent off in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at the Magpies on Saturday (November 25).

The Blues, who rescued a 4-4 draw against defending champions Manchester City before the international break, recently struggled to impress at the St. James' Park. After Raheem Sterling cancelled Alexander Isak's opener in the first half, the Blues shipped three goals to Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, and Anthony Gordon after the break.

James, meanwhile, handed a blow to the Blues with his poor foul on Gordon while his team was trailing 3-1 in the 73rd minute. He picked up his second booking for a push on the Newcastle forward after being shown a first yellow card for kicking the ball away in the 55th minute.

In the aftermath of the clash, Waddle shared his thoughts on the Chelsea captain's sending off in his team's recent Premier League away defeat. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"He just trips up Gordon and he is on a yellow. He didn't need to do it and it's a silly challenge and he is sent off."

James, 23, completed 28 of his 32 passes during his fourth straight start across all competitions since returning from a long-term hamstring injury. He won all three of his attempted tackles, won 10 out of 16 duels and created one chance in his side's recent Premier League loss.

Now, James is set to miss the Stamford Bridge outfit's home league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday (December 3).

Mauricio Pochettino labels Chelsea's recent 4-1 defeat as 'worst game' of the campaign

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino asserted that he was left infuriated by his team's performance in the 4-1 loss at the Magpies. He said (h/t ESPN):

"This was the worst game of our season so far. We were soft in every single challenge. We did not compete, did not show we were playing for something important. That is what makes me angry and disappointed. We need to learn in these games, what makes me very, very angry because we have to show more personality and character. We cannot miss this kind of opportunity to show our best."

Chelsea, who splashed over £400 million on transfer sums earlier this summer, are in 10th place in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 16 points from 13 matches. They have recorded four victories, four draws and five losses, netting 22 goals and conceding 20 along the way.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, moved up to sixth place in the standings with their seventh Premier League win of the campaign. They are on 23 points from 13 outings, seven points off the top spot.