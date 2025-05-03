“It’s something I will never understand” - Ex-Premier League star hits out at Chelsea and Arsenal giving Liverpool guard of honour 

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has slammed Chelsea and Arsenal, who are expected to give Liverpool a guard of honor in the Premier League. The Reds were crowned Premier League champions following their victory against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27.
Now, the Merseysiders are expected to receive a guard of honor when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 04, for a league tie. The same is presumed to take place when Liverpool meet the Gunners at Anfield on May 11.
Deeney feels that this gesture is not necessary and told The Sun (via GOAL):
"Chelsea will give Liverpool a ‘guard of honour’ before tomorrow’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. And next weekend, presumably, Arsenal will do the same. But like so many other things in modern football, it’s something I will never understand. Frankly, I think it’s a load of old b*****ks."
"It’s not so much a mark of respect as a humiliation for the team lining up to give the champions a little clap. It is as if Chelsea and Arsenal and everyone who plays the champs for the rest of the season, is saying, ‘Well done, we’re perfectly happy you beat us’."
The Reds managed to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season at the club, following Jurgen Klopp's departure last summer. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and Co. are likely to finish second in the league for the third consecutive campaign.
Enzo Maresca comments on giving guard of honor to Liverpool, as Chelsea and Arsenal clashes inch closer
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted that he wishes to uphold the tradition of giving the Premier League champions the guard of honor. He said in a recent press conference (via Premier League):
"I think it's a tradition, it's something you have to do, and we're going to do."
"First of all, they won the league, so they deserve that, and hopefully we can be there [as champions] very soon."
The Blues themselves are fighting for a place in the top five to secure Champions League football for next season. They are fifth in the standings, but level on points with Nottingham Forest, who are a place below them.
The west Londoners are also in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League. They are currently leading this fixture 4-1 after the first leg against Djurgarden, with the reverse tie scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 08.