"It's something personal" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains coy on the future of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has remained coy over the future of star forward Kylian Mbappe, with Real Madrid interested in the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from La Liga champions Real Madrid as his contract is expiring this summer.

It appeared that Madrid were in pole position to land the Frenchman. Fabrizio Romano reported that Los Blancos were more than confident about completing a deal for Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“We need to respect all parties involved. It's over, only few details are left… but it's now over”, Mbappé tells L’Équipe. Real Madrid are more than optimistic on Mbappé deal because of last contact few days ago described as ‘very positive’ on image rights too.“We need to respect all parties involved. It's over, only few details are left… but it's now over”, Mbappé tells L’Équipe. Real Madrid are more than optimistic on Mbappé deal because of last contact few days ago described as ‘very positive’ on image rights too. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid“We need to respect all parties involved. It's over, only few details are left… but it's now over”, Mbappé tells L’Équipe. https://t.co/OeV46S58Qq

However, El Chiringuito TV via (Mail) reports that PSG have offered the French star the opportunity to become the owner of their sporting project in a last-ditch attempt to keep hold of the striker.

Pochettino has now commented on speculation and stated that he doesn't know what decision has been made with regard to the Frenchman's future. He said (via RMCSport):

“I don't know his decision. It's something personal between Kylian and the club. I may have inklings but it is up to Kylian and the club to communicate on it."

Pochettino was then asked about his own contractual situation, to which he replied:

"These are two different things. There are players at the end of their contract and we (the staff) still have a year of contract.

Pochettino was pressed for further information regarding the rumors about Mbappe leaving. He added:

"I don't have the information and I don't know what will happen. I am the coach of PSG and I would like him to stay for several more years. I don't know when the announcement will be in place and if it is the club or him who will announce it."

Get French Football News @GFFN Mauricio Pochettino in press conference:



“I don't know his decision. It's something personal between Kylian and the club. I may have inklings but it is up to Kylian and the club to communicate on it.” Mauricio Pochettino in press conference:“I don't know his decision. It's something personal between Kylian and the club. I may have inklings but it is up to Kylian and the club to communicate on it.”

Real Madrid could look to reunite with legendary forward if move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe fails

Ronaldo may be an alternative

Real Madrid's interest in the talismanic forward is understandable given the extraordinary season the Frenchman has had at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe has scored a remarkable 36 goals in 45 appearances and was instrumental in PSG's Ligue 1 title success.

Los Blancos had been confident that the striker would make the switch to the La Liga champions However, the Parisians' last-gasp efforts to keep their man may have scuppered their move. Hence, Real Madrid could be on the lookout for an alternative if Mbappe does indeed remain at PSG.

One name that has been touted in the past with joining Carlo Ancelotti's side is Cristiano Ronaldo.

GOAL @goal It's four years today since Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 450th and final goal for Real Madrid 🥺 It's four years today since Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 450th and final goal for Real Madrid 🥺 https://t.co/YekhCRokn9

The Manchester United star has been in scintillating form this season for the Red Devils despite the side's woes. In 39 appearances, the legendary forward has scored 24 goals as he continues to turn back the years at the age of 37.

The Mirror reports that the Portuguese captain may be in line for a return to Madrid, having left back in 2017 following a phenomenal stint with the La Liga side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar