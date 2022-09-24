"It's something that's quite hard" - Kalidou Koulibaly names toughest thing about Chelsea transfer

Chelsea new boy Kalidou Koulibaly has played an important role for the Blues following his arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer. The centre-back has featured in six games across all competitions so far.

After spending his first few weeks at the club, the Senegalese has opened up about what he has found most challenging about making the switch.

Kalidou Koulibaly earned his desired transfer to Chelsea after being linked with the Blues over the last couple of years. Napoli were reluctant to let go of him but the defender somehow managed to convince the Serie A giants to sell him.

The defender ended up joining the Londoners in a deal worth €38 million. He also signed a four-year deal with the club which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024.

During a recent interview with Le Quotidien (via SportBible), the defender spoke about his start to life at the club. Koulibaly explained that he's found it challenging to adapt to life in London after moving his family from Italy to the English capital this summer. He said:

“Signing with Chelsea was a very good thing for me. I’m very happy to be there. It was a bit tough at first because I had to move eight years of my life to London. It’s something that’s quite hard."

"The need to find a school, get used to the London life. I arrived in London, where I found my house, the school for my kids. I’ve found my bearings, so I’m very happy."

What's next for Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea?

Kalidou Koulibaly has bagged one goal for the Blues in six appearances across all fronts so far.

The centre-back is currently on international duty with Senegal, who are scheduled to face Bolivia in a friendly match today (September 24). The African side will take on Iran in their final game ahead of the forthcoming World Cup tournament on Tuesday (September 27) and Koulibaly is expected to participate in both games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will return to action next Saturday (October 1) when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They will then lock horns with AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

