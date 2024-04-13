“It’s about to have the space for him” - Pochettino names Chelsea star who has suffered due to Cole Palmer signing

Mauricio Pochettino has named one Chelsea star who has suffered due to the emergence of Cole Palmer this season. The tactician revealed the player in question to be Noni Madueke, who has found opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge since arriving last summer.

Cole Palmer has been a huge revelation at Chelsea this season with his brilliant and decisive performances for the west London outfit. The attacking midfielder joined the Blues from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth €47 million back in September and he's hit the ground running.

Noni Madueke, meanwhile, arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV for a reported fee of €35 million in January 2023. The 22-year-old appeared to be adapting steadily to life in London before Palmer joined him last summer, which resulted in the disruption of his progress.

Commenting on the situation of the former PSV star, Mauricio Pochettino couldn't help but admit that Madueke is being overshadowed by Palmer.

“First of all it’s about to have the space for him,” the Chelsea manager said when quizzed on the 22-year-old's struggles at Stamford Bridge, as quoted by SPORTbible. Because when the club signed Cole Palmer, he (Madueke) was also here at the club and they’re in the same position.

“It’s all about adaptation and trying to find the dynamic where him and Palmer can play together. Hopefully, he can be consistent playing in the starting XI and show his quality. But always it’s about finding the right balance in the team,” he added.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea will be in action in the Premier League on Monday, April 15, facing Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke's numbers for Chelsea so far this season

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Cole Palmer has been among the top performers in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has bagged 16 goals and nine assists in 27 games in the English top flight so far. Overall, has 21 goals and 13 assists to his name 41 appearances in all competitions.

Noni Madueke, meanwhile, has made 25 appearances for the Blues across all fronts so far, contributing six goals and one assist. That includes three goals in 15 Premier League outings.

Chelsea currently occupy the ninth spot in the Premier League table right now, with 44 points in 30 games. With just eight games to go, Mauricio Pochettino's side would need a miracle to secure European football for next season.