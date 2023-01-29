"It's not about how it starts, it's about how it ends" - Joao Felix sends message to Chelsea fans as he gears up for return from suspension

Portuguese forward Joao Felix has sent a message to Chelsea fans as the 23-year-old gets ready to return to action after serving his suspension.

Felix was sent off in the 58th minute during his Premier League debut against Fulham earlier this month. He was shown the red card after a high challenge on Kenny Tete. As a result, Felix was handed a three-game suspension along with marching orders. However, he showed signs of quality during his time on the pitch against the Cottagers.

Felix is now getting ready to make his comeback on the pitch. He is likely to be involved during Chelsea's clash against West Ham on February 11 in the Premier League. The Portuguese sent a message to fans via social media.

"It’s not about how it starts, it’s about how it ends. Back soon, blues. Thanks for the support," he wrote.

The Blues paid a massive loan fee of €11 million to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid. However, the club do not have a buy-option included in the deal.

Despite falling out with manager Diego Simeone during his time in the Spanish capital, Felix extended his contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2027 before his move to West London.

Graham Potter's side, meanwhile, are tenth in the Premier League table with 29 points on the board from 20 games, and will be hoping Felix's return can spark a change in fortune.

How will Chelsea line up with Joao Felix?

Since Joao Felix's debut against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Chelsea have completed the permanent signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Mudryk was impressive in his cameo appearance against Liverpool. After an impressive performance on his debut, and taking into account the massive transfer fee that the club paid for the Ukrainian, Mudryk seems guaranteed to start the Blues' next game against Fulham.

Felix also put on a great performance in his debut game. He was the team's main attacking force before getting sent off. Felix and Mudryk could partner Kai Havertz in attack when the 23-year-old eventually returns from his suspension.

