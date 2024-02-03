“It’s a statement game” - David Seaman makes bold prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal legend David Seaman has backed his former club to secure a win against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, February 4. The Gunners welcome Jurgen Klopp's side at the Emirates in a game that could decide the fate of the title race.

Seaman has urged Arsenal to secure a victory against Liverpool to announce their presence in the title race which many believe is currently being contested between the Reds and Manchester City

He said on the Seaman Says podcast, as quoted by Metro:

"It’s a statement game. When I look at Liverpool I just see a team that’s on form, I see a great team, I see a great squad. For us to take points off them would be massive. I see this as very similar to the Manchester City game, when City came to the Emirates, and it’s a chance of making a statement and making people talk a little more about Arsenal because, at the moment, all the talk is about City and Liverpool."

He added:

"We need to get back into that equation and that starts by, I was going to say getting a point… but I’m thinking three points. But it’s going to be so tough. These are the games you’ve got to win, there’s no doubt about it. Especially at home. We made the statement against City and when you get a chance like that with their star players out it’s even more of a boost.

Seaman predicted a 1-0 win for his former club, saying:

"But it also adds a little bit more pressure because people will be thinking we’re going to beat them because they haven’t got Salah. When you look at that frontline, [Diogo] Jota comes in and he’s deadly and their replacement are still mega players so it will be difficult but it’s a chance for Arsenal to make that statement."

He added:

"It’s time to get back to business and these are the games that count. Take points off the teams above you and that’s what matters. I’m going to go for 1-0 to Arsenal. I quite like that score."

Liverpool lead the standings with 51 points in 22 games and have a five-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Arsenal are level on points with the Cityzens but behind on goal difference, having played a game more.

Liverpool enjoy an injury boost ahead of their trip to Arsenal

Liverpool have reportedly received a major injury boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4). Darwin Nunez was spotted in training despite sustaining a foot injury in the midweek 4-1 league win at home to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has however insisted that he is unsure whether the Uruguay international can be involved against the Gunners. The Reds manager said:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot, and it was very painful after the game. So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but (it is) swollen, and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

Nunez has played a key role for Liverpool this season despite his wasteful nature in front of goal. The attacker has produced 11 goals and as many assists in 34 games across competitions.

